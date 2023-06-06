$10.8 Million Won During Lottery Drawings in May With Another $984,000 in Fast Play Winnings; Scratch-Off Winners Claim $17.9 Million

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Lottery Corporation reported more than $10.8 million in winning tickets for its draw-style games during May, highlighted by a Lotto jackpot prize worth $700,000. In addition, Fast Play players won over $984,000, and scratch-off players claimed nearly $17.9 million in cash prizes during May, including an Ultimate $500,000 prize-winning ticket worth $500,000.

Draw-style daily game prizes for drawings during May included Pick 3 winning tickets totaling $3,005,920, Pick 4 winning tickets worth $4,960,900 and Pick 5 prizes totaling $511,100.

There were 14 Powerball with Power Play match-4 prizes totaling $3,000 and 28 Powerball match-4 prizes totaling $2,800. There was also one Mega Millions match-4 + MB prize worth $10,000 and 15 Mega Millions match-4 prizes amounting to $7,500.

“Nearly 28,000 Power Play purchasers won an extra $239,585 in addition to their regular Powerball prizes for a total of $364,140 in winnings,” Lottery President Rose Hudson said. “Also, almost 16,000 Megaplier purchasers won a bonus total of $92,052 in addition to their regular Mega Millions prizes for $152,808 in total winnings.” The $1 Power Play option offers Powerball players the chance to increase any nonjackpot winnings. The $1 Megaplier add-on multiplies nonjackpot Mega Millions prizes by a multiplier number selected during the drawing.

In addition to the Lotto jackpot prize, 64 players won Lotto match-5 prizes totaling $57,572, helping to bring Lotto’s monthly total winnings to $996,850. One player won an Easy 5 jackpot prize worth $280,089, which brought the game’s total monthly winnings to $421,273 with an additional $94,164 won on ezmatch™, an instant-win option available for an additional $1.

In total, draw-style game winnings from drawings held in May were $10,834,412. Lottery draw-style game players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the winnings from those tickets.

“We encourage players to sign the back of their tickets immediately after purchasing and to check them promptly after the drawing. Even if a ticket does not win the jackpot, it could have won another prize,” Hudson added.

Players of the Lottery’s instant-win terminal Fast Play games won $984,179 in prizes, including a $10 Louisiana Jackpot winning ticket worth $119,596. Fast Play winning tickets can be claimed up to 90 days following the closure of the game. A list of current Fast Play games, prizes, winnings and claim deadlines can be found on the Lottery’s website: www.louisianalottery.com/fast-play.

In addition to $17,865,857 in scratch-off cash prizes paid during May, players also claimed $2,554,839 worth of free-ticket prizes. According to Lottery policy, scratch-off games are closed when all top prizes are claimed, and scratch-off players have 90 days from the official game closure date to redeem a winning ticket. A list of current scratch-off games, prizes remaining and claim deadlines can be found on its website, www.louisianalottery.com/scratch-offs.

While actual game performance and the amount of prizes claimed will vary from month to month, the Lottery allocated 56.5% of sales to fund prizes in fiscal year 2022. Approximately 32.9% of sales was transferred to the state treasury for the Minimum Foundation Program that funds K-12 public education in Louisiana. Retailers were paid 5.7% compensation, and 4.9% was used to operate the Lottery.

Lottery ticket purchasers are reminded to play responsibly; anyone who may have a gambling problem, or friends and family of anyone with a gambling problem are encouraged to call toll-free 1-877-770-7867 for help. Ticket purchasers must be at least 21 years of age. More information on prize payment options currently available can be found on the Lottery’s website at www.louisianalottery.com/claim.

