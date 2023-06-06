NEWS

Iberia Parish Man Arrested for Theft of Livestock in St. Landry Parish

June 6, 2023

Baton Rouge, La. – An Iberia Parish man was arrested on June 5 by inspectors with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission regarding an investigation involving theft of livestock in St. Landry Parish.

Sixty-six-year-old Orlando Williams was arrested in St. Landry Parish on a warrant for theft of livestock. Williams turned himself in to brand inspectors at the St Landry Parish Jail. During the brand inspector’s investigation, it was determined that Williams received two horses on one occasion and failed to render proper payment to a local livestock market as required by law. The acquisition of the livestock and failure to render proper payment is a violation of R.S.14:67.1 (Theft of Livestock). The alleged theft occurred in February 2023.

“Louisiana law is clear when referring to the purchase of livestock and protects livestock owners from persons not complying with proper payment,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M. “If determined guilty, the suspect will be in violation of the theft of livestock statute and held responsible for his crime.”

The Livestock Brand Commission was assisted with this investigation by the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Department.

At this time, a bond amount has not been set, and the livestock has not been recovered.

The Livestock Brand Commission maintains a 24-hour Crimestoppers hotline at (800) 558-9741 for the public to report thefts.

Note: All persons accused of any crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

