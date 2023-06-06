Asphalt Surfacing Treatment Projects Scheduled to Begin Throughout Watertown Area

For Immediate Release: Monday, June 5, 2023

Contact: Tommy Lindstrom, Project Engineer, 605-688-5001

WATERTOWN, S.D. - An asphalt surface treatment project is scheduled to begin on Interstate 29 and other area highways throughout the Watertown area on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

The contractor plans to start the asphalt treatment and asphalt concrete flush seal project on U.S. Highway 81 north of Watertown for three miles.

The contractor will move from one project to the next in the following order:

S.D. Highway 22 - east of Clear Lake (13 miles) and S.D. Highway 101 (three miles). It will take approximately one week to complete this section.

Interstate 29 - south of Watertown (28 miles) from mile marker 151 to 179 northbound; and 14 miles from mile marker 151 to 165 southbound. It will take approximately two weeks to complete these sections.

U.S. Highway 14 - east of Brookings (15 miles). It will take approximately two weeks to complete this section.

U.S. Highway 212 - east of Watertown (15 miles). It will take approximately two weeks to complete this section.

Motorists will be guided through the work zones through the use of a pilot car and flaggers. Motorists are asked to be aware of equipment and workers when traveling through these work zones. With these projects, speed limit reductions will be in effect; and lane closures will be used. Motorists should be aware of fresh oil on the shoulders.

Bituminous Paving, Inc. from Ortonville, MN is the prime contractor on this $1.2 million construction project.

Weather dependent, the project is anticipated to be complete by the end of July 2023.

