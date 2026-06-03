SDDOT Reminds Public about Mowing Regulations for State Right of Way

For Immediate Release:

Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Contact:

Julie Stevenson, Strategic Communications Coordinator, 605-773-2898

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) reminds landowners of mowing regulations for the state right of way. Administrative Rule 70:04:06:06 states: Start of mowing - no mowing of the right of way may begin in the west river counties of Dewey, Jones, Stanley, Gregory, Lyman, or Tripp before June 15 and east of the Missouri River before July 10. All mowing by permit must be completed by September 1 each year, unless an extension is granted in writing by the Department.

In accordance with the administrative rule, abutting landowners on state highways are given preference to mow right of way ditches. Other persons wishing to mow must obtain a waiver from the abutting landowner.

Any person wanting to mow Interstate right of way ditches must apply for a permit, with preference being given to abutting landowners. Other persons wishing to mow must also obtain a waiver from the abutting landowner.

The application and permits needed for mowing the right of way for Interstate, state-owned railroad right of way, and the abutting landowner waiver are located on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/inside-sddot/forms-publications/forms.

SDDOT may mow medians and areas within the rights of way prior to June 15 to control noxious weeds and provide increased safety to the traveling public.

For questions, please contact the appropriate SDDOT area office. Contact information is available at https://dot.sd.gov/inside-sddot or by calling the office of Operations Support at 605-773-3571.

About the SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

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