Gary Knighton, D.O. Awarded As 2023 AZ Top Doc

Dr. Gary Knighton of Arizona Medical Weight Loss has been reviewed and approved by AZ Top Docs for 2023.

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, USA, June 7, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Bariatrician, Gary Knighton, D.O. of Arizona Medical Weight Loss has been reviewed and approved based on merit by AZ Top Docs for 2023.Dr. Knighton and his team at Arizona Medical Weight Loss use a multi-faceted approach, combining a balance of nutrition, activity, proper vitamin supplementation, and medications to help his patients shed extra weight.Become your best self with an experienced bariatric physician. For almost 30 years, Dr. Knighton has helped patients achieve their health goals and maintain them. There is no one size fits all approach.Dr. Knighton invites you to "Experience the difference in a warm, inviting, 'you are family' atmosphere." He combines the science of metabolism with the art of personal compassion, Dr. Knighton believes that making life changes can be downright enjoyable, when your support team consists of him and his practice."At Arizona Medical Weight Loss you're not just another number. Achieve success without feeling deprived. It's not about the number on the scale but rather how you feel and how your clothes fit. The most important number is the one sewn in the back of your jeans. We will help you get to your ideal size and stay there," says Dr. Knighton.Dr. Knighton is a member of the American Medical Association, the American Osteopathic Association, the Arizona Osteopathic Medical Association, and the Obesity Medicine Association."When you come in for your visit, regardless of how you're feeling, we promise you'll leave with a smile on your face, feeling better about yourself, and looking great," he says."We'll help you make the right decisions to restore a healthier view of yourself. Because we don't just aim for weight changing. We aim for life-changing," Dr. Knighton adds.To learn more about Dr. Gary Knighton and his practice, Arizona Medical Weight Loss please visit: https://aztopdocs.com/doctors/drgaryknighton/