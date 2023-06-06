IPXO Achieves Cyber Essentials Certification, Setting Safer Internet Standards
IPXO's Cyber Essentials certification showcases their commitment to robust security measures, mitigating cyber threats and safeguarding IP address integrity.
The Cyber Essentials certification serves as a testament to our dedication to upholding the highest standards of cybersecurity and protecting our clients’ critical assets.”LONDON, UK, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IPXO, the Internet Protocol address management solutions and intelligence hub, proudly announces its recent achievement of the esteemed Cyber Essentials certification. This significant milestone reflects IPXO's strong commitment to enhancing IP address management practices and ensuring robust security measures for its clients.
— Deimantas Jonikas, CISO of IPXO
The importance of cybersecurity is underscored by research conducted by global consulting and professional services provider Deloitte, which reveals exponential growth in cybercrime. The projected cost of cybercrime is estimated to reach $8 trillion this year and is expected to escalate to $10.5 trillion by 2025.
Furthermore, a survey of executives indicates that 34.5% reported their organizations’ accounting and financial data had been targeted by cyber adversaries in the past 12 months, with 22% experiencing at least one cyber event and 12.5% facing multiple incidents. These statistics emphasize the need for organizations to remain proactive and updated in the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape by pursuing certifications that demonstrate their dedication to employing the latest security practices, technologies, and compliance with regulations.
WHY IS IT IMPORTANT TO GET CERTIFIED
To ensure robust security measures and mitigate the risks of cyber threats and data breaches, obtaining relevant certifications has become increasingly important. Organizations seeking certification must adhere to specific standards and criteria, implement cybersecurity controls and technologies, develop and maintain documentation and policies, conduct risk assessments, and ensure ongoing monitoring and maintenance of their cybersecurity practices.
The attainment of the globally recognized Cyber Essentials certification by IPXO showcases their unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of cybersecurity and safeguarding the integrity of their IP address infrastructure.
Through the successful completion of the rigorous assessment process, IPXO has proven its ability to defend against common cyber threats – such as phishing attacks, malware infections, DDoS attacks, and others – to prevent unauthorized access and respond swiftly to potential security breaches. This certification solidifies IPXO's position as a trusted and reliable partner in the field of IP address management.
STRENGTHENING IP ADDRESS SECURITY AGAINST CYBER THREATS
“At IPXO, our commitment lies in delivering innovative solutions and empowering businesses to optimize their IP address management practices,” says Deimantas Jonikas, Chief Information Security Officer of IPXO. He emphasizes the significance of cybersecurity in businesses related to IP address management, given the critical role IP addresses play in network connectivity and data communication.
IP addresses serve as unique identifiers for devices connected to networks, including computers, servers, and IoT devices. In IP address management businesses, accurate allocation, tracking, and protection of IP addresses are vital for maintaining network integrity and security. Safeguarding the confidentiality and availability of IP address-related information is crucial to prevent security incidents or vulnerabilities.
“The Cyber Essentials certification serves as a testament to our dedication to upholding the highest standards of cybersecurity and protecting our clients’ critical assets,” ensures Jonikas. It showcases IPXO’s proactive measures in staying ahead of emerging cybersecurity threats and solidifies the company’s position as an industry leader, equipped with the expertise and infrastructure to support businesses in achieving their IP address management objectives in a secure and reliable environment.
In an era where cyber threats pose significant risks to businesses, certifications have become essential for establishing a robust cybersecurity foundation. Organizations that invest in certifications fortify their security measures, build trust with customers, gain access to government contracts, and validate their credibility as trusted suppliers. By staying ahead of the evolving threat landscape through certifications, enterprises take a proactive step towards developing a resilient cybersecurity posture and safeguarding sensitive information in today's digital age.
ABOUT IPXO
IPXO is a leading Internet Protocol address management solution and intelligence hub, specializing in comprehensive solutions and services. The company is at the forefront of addressing industry challenges such as IPv4 shortage, IPv6 adoption, management obstacles, IP defragmentation, and routing automation. The talented team of IPXO provides sophisticated capabilities for data centers, telcos, and public cloud providers. Since its launch in August 2021, IPXO has become a multi-million-dollar company with over 1100+ B2B customers. With potential access to a vast number of 3.2M IPv4 addresses and a strong presence within the RIR community, IPXO is emerging as the business-critical infrastructure platform for enterprises worldwide. For more information, visit www.ipxo.com
