Inspira Holding Continues to Support Sports
Inspira Holding is committed to supporting the sports community and has already established successful partnerships with sports clubs and federations
At Inspira, we have a genuine passion for sports. Our travel booking platform is a testament to our commitment to empowering these organizations to thrive.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading Closed User Group (CUG) travel supplier, Inspira Holding is committed to supporting the sports community through its innovative travel booking platform. With established partnerships with international sports federations, like the International Judo Federation and the International Esports Federation, Inspira Holding is dedicated to empowering sports clubs and federations to give back to the community while enhancing the travel experiences of their members.
— Somit Talwar, CEO of Inspira Holding
Sports clubs and federations play a pivotal role in nurturing talent, organizing events, and promoting the spirit of competition. Recognizing their invaluable contribution, Inspira has developed a state-of-the-art travel booking platform designed specifically to meet the unique needs of these organizations. By leveraging this platform, clubs and federations can seamlessly organize trips for sports events, championships, and other purposes, allowing them to focus on their core mission. In addition, all individual users of the platform can also use it to book their leisure and vacation trips.
"At Inspira, we have a genuine passion for sports and a deep understanding of the importance of supporting sports clubs and federations. Our travel booking platform is a testament to our commitment to empowering these organizations to thrive," said Somit Talwar, CEO of Inspira Holding. "We are proud to collaborate with international sports federations, and we look forward to expanding our partnerships to further benefit the global sports community."
Inspira Holding's travel booking platform offers a comprehensive range of features and benefits and provides access to over 1.8 million accommodation options worldwide. Organizations and individuals can effortlessly plan and manage trips with a user-friendly interface that ensures a seamless booking experience and access to exclusive discounted rates of up to 60% off.
In addition to streamlining travel logistics, the Inspira platform enables sports clubs and federations to give back to the community. By utilizing the platform, organizations can generate revenue that can be reinvested into their core activities, supporting talent development, facility upgrades, and community outreach initiatives. Inspira firmly believes in the power of sports to create positive change, and this commitment is at the heart of its mission.
"We understand that sports clubs and federations are driven by their desire to make a difference in the lives of athletes and sports enthusiasts. Through our travel booking platform, we empower them to create impactful experiences while achieving their financial goals," said Eivind Steffensen, Chief Operating Officer at Inspira.
Inspira Holding invites sports clubs and federations from around the world to explore the benefits of their travel booking platform and join the growing community of organizations dedicated to making a difference. Together, they can enhance the travel experiences of members, support community initiatives, and unlock new opportunities for growth and success.
About Inspira Holding
Inspira Holding, known for its technology, value pricing, and customer service, is a travel loyalty provider trusted by large organizations and top suppliers worldwide. Leveraging the power of travel and hyper-competitive pricing, Inspira builds member, employee, and customer loyalty. To date, Inspira partners with membership organizations representing over 80,000,000 million consumers.
Its journey started back in 2012 in Southern California with a small group of developers and entrepreneurs that shared, above all else, a deeply rooted passion for travel. They set out to create various Closed User Group travel platforms that empowered employee benefits, resort loyalty, and wellness incentive programs for many institutions and large corporations worldwide that would ultimately allow people to access more affordable travel. The team grew and so did its presence. The company opened more offices throughout the USA and Latin America. In recent years, they have experienced exponential growth to the point of being present on all continents, providing travel and tech development services now also in Europe and Asia.
