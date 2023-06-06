New Finboot Tech Brand Communicates Blockchain Power To Help Industry Get To Net Zero
Tech firm Finboot today unveils its new branding.
— Juan Miguel Perez, CEO & Co-Founder, Finboot
The attractive new brand, including a new logo, with its green hue, and brand guidelines, is designed to reinforce Finboot’s key message that blockchain for business holds the key to reaching net zero as well as buttressing Finboot’s core values of communicating in a clear, professional, informative, concise, and engaging manner.
The new brand was rolled out across Finboot’s website and social channels (LinkedIn and Twitter) as well as internally this Tuesday 6 June 2023.
Juan Miguel Perez, CEO and Co-Founder, Finboot, says: “We decided to re-brand the business to help us communicate to our key stakeholders, including our existing and potential customers and our investors, that blockchain for business is a keystone in the bridge to net zero and a circular economy.
“Although such creative assets are usually subjective, we hope people like our new branding and take from it blockchain’s ability to accelerate the drive to net zero and a more circular economic model.”
The World Economic Forum White Paper, Blockchain for Scaling Climate Action, published Tuesday, April 25, 2023, stated: “Blockchain is a powerful tool that can provide breadth and depth to climate mitigation and adaptation efforts by democratizing ownership, improving transparency and integrity, and enabling real-time visibility into emissions reduction and sequestration efforts.” The World Economic Forum very clearly indicates that blockchain has a vital role to play in measuring, tracking, and setting ESG linked goals.
Paris Dufrayer, Finboot's Chief Revenue Officer in charge of Sales and Marketing, clarified that "this brand evolution reflects the company's commitment to circularity, sustainability, and technological innovation, all of which are values and goals we share with our clients."
At Finboot, we believe in the power of transformation. Our brand is evolving to fully embrace sustainability and support businesses in their transition to a circular economy. It's time to challenge the status quo and think differently, that’s why we rebrand ourselves.”
Finboot’s client SABIC has reported reduced costs, time, and improved data integration for all value chain partners in its third quarter 2022 highlights and its 2022 Annual Report (pages 38 and 50). SABIC has also produced a short video entitled Using Blockchain to Deliver Sustainable Packaging.
The new branding, according to Flávia Sales, Marketing Specialist, represents several key concepts: "We're excited to unveil our refreshed brand, embodying our core values and commitment to sustainability.
First, it represents the adoption of circularity and sustainability as foundational principles. Second, the integration of natural green tones reflects a profound dedication to environmental conservation. Third, the brand maintains its emphasis on technology and blockchain for devising innovative solutions. Finally, modernisation of the identity sets the company apart, establishing a unique and distinctive presence in the marketplace.”
In addition to a new video, social media posts, press releases, and email campaigns, the brand launch communication strategy includes an online event on LinkedIn, the first of its kind promoted by Finboot. The live streaming event will be hosted by Juan, Paris, and Flávia, allowing a wide audience to engage via their LinkedIn page on June 14th at 5 p.m. CEST. More information can be found at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/finboot/.
