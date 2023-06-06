Submit Release
EMU Entrance and Scholarshıp Exam Held

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) 2023-2024 Academic Year Entrance and Scholarship Exam has been held on Sunday, 4 June, 2023, between 10:30 and 13:00, with high participation at EMU Campus, Nicosia Turkish High School, and Istanbul Maltepe University Campus.

Following the EMU Entrance and Scholarship Exam, the exam questions and answers were released on EMU's website starting from 14:00. The correct/incorrect responses of the students who participated in the exam, along with their scores, will be announced in the evening hours of Sunday, 4 June, 2023. After the announcement of the scores, students will be given time until Monday, 5 June, 2023, 16:00, to appeal the results and questions. The placement and scholarship results of the students will be announced in the evening hours of Monday, 5 June, 2023.

