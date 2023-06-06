EMU Collects Cups in Sports Branches

EMU Becomes the Champion in Volleyball amongst the Universities

The Eastern Mediterranean University (DAÜ) Women's and Men's Volleyball Teams, operating under the EMU Sports Affairs Directorate, has become the owners of the championship cups. The EMU Women's Volleyball Team has become the Champion of the Universities in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) by defeating the Near East University 3-0 in the final match held at the Cyprus International University. On the other hand, the EMU Men's Volleyball Team faced Cyprus International University in the final. The EMU Men's Volleyball Team defeated their opponent 3-0, winning the TRNC Universities Championship for the 20th consecutive time.

EMU Tennis Team Becomes the Champion

The EMU Tennis Team has become the champions of the 2023 Prime Ministry Cup of the Northern Cyprus Tennis Federation and the 2023 Champion Angels Season Tennis League of the Northern Cyprus Tennis Federation, where male and female athletes compete in the same team. The EMU Men's Tennis Team has also become the champions by remaining undefeated in the inter-university Uni-Tennis Tournament held annually in collaboration with the Northern Cyprus University Sports Federation and the Northern Cyprus Tennis Federation.

EMU Athletics Teams Achieve Double Championship

The EMU Women's and Men's Athletics Teams have become the double champions at the Athletics Championship organized in May at the Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium as part of the 21st University Sports Games held by the Northern Cyprus University Sports Federation. The EMU Women's Athletics Team achieved the championship with a score of 6,954, leaving their closest competitor 998 points behind, while the EMU Men's Athletics Team has become the champions by securing 9,174 points, surpassing their closest competitor by 3,430 points.