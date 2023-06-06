EFESO Management Consultant Partners with Solo Sailor Axel Tréhin to Support Project Rescue Ocean
EINPresswire.com/ -- EFESO Management Consultants, the global operations strategy and performance improvement consultancy, is thrilled to announce the renewal of its partnership with Axel Tréhin as part of its commitment to environmental preservation.
This collaboration aims to support Axel's participation in various prestigious races, including the Normandy Channel Race, Les Sables – Horta, La 40' Malouine Lamotte, and the Transat Jacques Vabre. Furthermore, Axel also races in Project Rescue Ocean’s colours, an association dedicated to safeguarding the marine environment.
Sailing represents the epitome of adventure and endurance, with skippers taking charge of their own destinies while navigating the open seas. Axel Tréhin, a passionate navigator deeply committed to the sea's preservation, has established himself as one of the rising stars of French offshore racing. His commitment pushes him to challenge personal limits while championing the cause of Association Project Rescue Ocean, showcasing values such as respect for nature, courage, and surpassing personal limitations.
EFESO’s commitment to Axel Tréhin stems from a shared DNA and a deep alignment of philosophies:
1. Commitment to Excellence: Similarly, Axel Tréhin's commitment to his craft and relentless pursuit of excellence in sailing aligns with EFESO's value of delivering high-quality solutions.
2. Passion and Expertise: Axel's passion for sailing took him into building his own boat back in 2017 giving him the expertise need it nowadays for any danger at seas. This same sense of passion within employees at EFESO commit to their work and expertise in operational excellence consulting.
3. Environmental Consciousness: EFESO's commitment to sustainability, resonates with Axel Tréhin's involvement with Project Rescue Ocean. Both EFESO and Axel share a philosophy of raising awareness about environmental issues and taking concrete actions to protect and preserve the environment.
4. Collaboration and Partnership: EFESO's partnership with Axel Tréhin’s Project Rescue Ocean highlights their collaborative mindset, joining forces to create a positive impact together.
EFESO Management Consultant, is committed to integrating environmental sustainability into their core values and operations. This partnership with Axel Tréhin and Project Rescue Ocean perfectly aligns with our 'Sustainability Inside' program, which supports companies in meeting today's environmental challenges. Together, we can build a better, eco-responsible future.
About EFESO Management Consultants:
EFESO Management Consultants is a global consultancy in industrial operations strategy and performance improvement. We work side-by-side with our clients to accelerate their transformation towards future-proof operations. Each year, we deliver over 1,000 projects for clients across our 35 offices around the world, helping them achieve outstanding business outcomes, and sustainable change. We deliver fast, tangible and more sustainable results while concurrently building our clients capabilities that bring competitive advantage. Together with our clients, we aim at contributing to a better and more sustainable world. www.efeso.com
Sabrina Laborde
