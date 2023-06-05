Investigation into Fentanyl Sales in Lexington Leads to Indictment, Arrest

LEXINGTON – An ongoing joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a man from Lexington connected to the sale of fentanyl.

In October of 2022, as agents and investigators worked proactively to target illicit drug sales in Henderson County, three controlled purchases of fentanyl were made at a residence in the 70 block of Brown Street in Lexington. As a result of the covert purchases, on June 1st, TBI presented evidence to a Henderson County Grand Jury, who returned indictments charging Decota Harmon with three counts of Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Fentanyl).

Today, officers with the Lexington Police Department made a traffic stop and arrested Harmon (DOB: 1/23/86). He was booked into the Henderson County Jail and is being held without bond.