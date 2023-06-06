The Heal the Hood Foundation Has Cool All-Star Celebrity Basketball Events for Safe Family Fun

Youth Ages 7 -17 can learn basketball fundamental during the Kevin Whitted All-Star Basketball Camp on June 9, 2023! The Heal the Hood Foundation of Memphis Celebrity All-Star Charity Baketball Game is fun for the entire family!

The Heal the Hood Foundation All-Star Celebrity Weekend features a youth basketball camp and celebrity basketball game with safe affordable fun.

It’s an honor to have a basketball trainer of Kevin’s caliber working with our youth. We know they will enjoy themselves and leave with great information and skills” — Heal the Hood Foundation Founder, LaDell Beamon

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Heal the Hood (HTH) Foundation of Memphis’s Kevin Whitted All-Star Youth Basketball Camp and All-Star Celebrity Basketball Game is almost here! June 9th-10th will be the 14th year for the Heal the Hood All-Star Celebrity Weekend, which has become a staple of summertime fun in the Bluff City with events the entire family can enjoy.

Friday, June 9th little ballers (ages 7 -17) can learn the fundamentals of the game in a safe and fun environment from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kirby High School, located at 4080 Kirby Parkway. The 2023 All-Star Youth Basketball Camp is headed by Former NBA player and Master Basketball Trainer Kevin Whitted. Whitted has trained dozens of players through his company Kevin Whitted Basketball Services (KWBS) in East Memphis. Prior to launching KWBS, Whitted played for the Dallas Mavericks and overseas. He’s also coached/trained a myriad of teams, ranging from community college to the NBA. The basketball camp includes skills and drills, a mini tournament, a t-shirt, lunch, and an unforgettable experience. The cost is only $10 and students can register to attend online at www.hthmemphis.org.

This is the first time Whitted has partnered with Heal the Hood. HTH Founder, LaDell Beamon, couldn’t be happier. “It’s an honor to have a basketball trainer of Kevin’s caliber working with our youth. We know they will enjoy themselves and leave with great information and skills. We have some great celebrities who love Memphis and want to help our youth participating in the basketball game as well. I hope everyone comes out to enjoy the fun,” said Beamon.

Then Saturday, June 10th the public is invited to join Heal the Hood for an exciting All-Star Celebrity Basketball Game at 3 p.m. at Ridgeway High School, located at 2009 Ridgeway Rd. The game will feature Rappers/Songwriters/Producers Kia Shine and Millie Manny; Award-Winning Super Producers Drumma Boy and HitKidd along with Hip Hop Artist Fresco Trey, and Professional Basketball Players Shaq Goodwin, Will Coleman, and Ashley Shields and other special guests. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Advanced tickets can be purchased online at www.hthmemphis.org.

Proceeds from both events benefit Heal the Hood Foundation of Memphis's youth programs. For more information, visit the website or call 901-566-0743.

About The Heal the Hood (HTH) Foundation of Memphis

HTH is a nonprofit organization that provides positive outlets for youth and young adults through singing, dancing, art, acting, motivational speaking, screenwriting, and modeling. We believe that if we can positively influence youth to think before they make decisions and stay away from gangs, drugs, alcohol, weapons, and other mass destruction, we can help them and others become the dynamic individuals they were created to be. HTH has plans to open a multi-million dollar Hero Empowerment Center to give youth a safe place to engage in artistic therapy that cultivates and equips youth and families to use their gifts and talents to positively shape the community around them.