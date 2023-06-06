BTSE Joins Leading Global Institutions in the Talos Provider Network

/EIN News/ -- ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTSE , a leading digital asset exchange, has integrated with Talos , the premier provider of institutional trading technology for digital assets. Talos's award-winning platform connects institutional investors to the entire digital assets ecosystem. BTSE will join Talos’s extensive provider network of over 40 liquidity venues that includes top-tier exchanges, custodians, and OTC desks as well as prominent market markers.



"We’re proud to be part of Talos’s preeminent provider network in the company of other leading organizations that are building the future of digital assets,” said Henry Liu, CEO of BTSE. “Talos has a proven track record of delivering cutting-edge technology solutions to major institutions around the world in a safe, reliable, and familiar way.”

“By integrating a world-class venue like BTSE into our extensive provider network, we are providing institutions with access to even more liquidity options,” said Samar Sen, Head of APAC at Talos. “Our clients need access to the top liquidity providers globally in order to achieve the most favorable execution. This is a prerequisite for building a sustainable business in the fast-paced digital assets industry.”

BTSE aims to fuel the widespread adoption of crypto-based financial services trusted by institutions. The integration with Talos marks another milestone in BTSE's ongoing efforts to enhance its platform and offer its users a secure and efficient trading experience.

About BTSE

BTSE is a leading digital asset exchange that offers a simple and secure way to trade cryptocurrencies. As the go-to exchange for all things crypto, BTSE is one of the top trusted crypto platforms for institutions, retail users and first-time traders. BTSE has developed multiple trading technologies that have been adopted across the industry, setting new standards for excellence and innovation in the world of digital asset trading. Additionally, BTSE licenses its industry-leading technology to exchanges worldwide through its white label exchange solutions, strengthening the BTSE ecosystem and bridging traditional finance with digital assets everywhere. Read more at btse.com .

About Talos

Talos powers digital asset trading strategies globally. Engineered by a team with unmatched experience in building institutional trading systems, the Talos platform is trusted by the largest and most sophisticated market participants and their end clients for its performance, reliability, and security. Its growing network of services –trading platform, lending marketplace, data and analytics, and portfolio and settlement tools, all offered directly or through service providers on a white-label basis – enable clients of all types to transact end-to-end without concern for unnecessary intermediary risk or potential conflicts of interest.Talos has offices in New York, London, Cyprus, and Singapore. For additional information visit www.talos.com .