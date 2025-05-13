Jamf Leaders Recognized on CRN®'s 2025 Women of the Channel List

MINNEAPOLIS, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized four Jamf leaders on its Women of the Channel list for 2025. The honorees include Emily Narkviroj, Director of Global Channel Programs; Kelli Meerschaert, Partner Marketing Manager; Kat Garbis, Senior Channel Program Manager; and Melody Hillyer, Senior Partner Marketing Specialist.

This prestigious annual list recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of women in the IT channel. The CRN 2025 Women of the Channel honorees were selected by the CRN editorial team based on their channel expertise, vision, and contributions to driving channel innovation and growth.

These four women have been dedicated to strengthening Jamf's channel-first approach through key strategic initiatives. Their work includes driving global growth through Jamf Nation Live events across international markets, expanding the Jamf MSP Exchange program, and launching new solution offerings. Each of their leadership efforts have been crucial in developing comprehensive go-to-market strategies and fostering stronger partner relationships across AMER, EMEIA, and APAC regions.

"It's an honor to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of these women, who are leaders and change-makers in the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "Each woman spotlighted on this list has shown exceptional dedication to building creative strategies that propel transformation, growth, and success for their organizations and the entire IT channel. We are pleased to spotlight their important contributions and look forward to their future success."

"Emily, Kelli, Kat, and Melody have all been instrumental in strengthening our partner relationships and driving mutual success," said Marc Botham, Global Vice President of Channel and Alliances at Jamf. "Having these four team members recognized on CRN's Women of the Channel list demonstrates our commitment to fostering diverse leadership and innovation in the channel. Each of them exemplifies Jamf's values of selflessness and relentless self-improvement and I am so proud of what they've achieved."

The 2025 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About Jamf

Jamf's purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment that is enterprise secure, consumer simple and protects personal privacy. To learn more, visit www.jamf.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

