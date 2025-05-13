Phase 2 Trial of BRTX-100 in cLDD Continues to Generate Positive Preliminary Blinded Data

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (“BioRestorative”, “BRTX” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRTX ), a clinical stage regenerative medicine innovator focused on stem cell-based therapies and products, is pleased to announce that preliminary 26-, 52- and 104-week blinded preliminary data from the first 15 patients with chronic lumbar disc disease (“cLDD”) enrolled in the ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of BRTX-100 was recently presented by Francisco Silva, Vice President of Research and Development, at the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (“ISCT”) 2025 Annual Meeting.

No serious adverse events (SAEs) were reported, and there was no dose (40X106 cells) limiting toxicity at 26-104 weeks.

The U.S. Food and Drug Association (FDA) is requiring at least a greater than 30% improvement in both Oswestry Disability Index (“ODI”) and Visual Analog Scale (“VAS” ); ongoing clinical data demonstrates trends greater than 30% improvements in both measures. The following is breakdown of the percentage of subjects that had both a greater than 50% improvement in function, as measured by ODI, and a greater than 50% decrease in pain, as measured by VAS:

Week Percentage of Subjects with a Greater than 50% improvement in Both ODI and VAS 2 0.0% 12 13.33% 26 46.15% 52 70.0% 104 66.66%



“We were pleased that blinded data from the ongoing Phase 2 trial of BRTX-100 in cLDD continues to be in-line to meet the primary safety endpoint of study, and that the positive preliminary efficacy trends also continue,” said Lance Alstodt, Chief Executive Officer of BioRestorative.

Mr. Silva’s ISCT presentation, titled “Phase 2 Clinical Safety/Efficacy Data of Intradiscal Injection of Hypoxic Mesenchymal Stem Cells for Lumbar Disc Disease,” can be accessed on the Company’s new website under “Scientific Publications” in the Product Candidate section.

About the BRTX-100 Phase 2 Trial in cLDD

BRTX-100, a novel cell-based therapeutic engineered to target areas of the body that have little blood flow, is the Company’s lead clinical candidate. The safety and efficacy of BRTX-100 in treating cLDD is being evaluated in a Phase 2, prospective, randomized, double-blinded and controlled study. A total of up to 99 eligible subjects will be enrolled at up to 16 clinical sites in the United States. Subjects included in the trial will be randomized 2:1 to receive either BRTX-100 or placebo.

About BioRestorative Therapies, Inc.

BioRestorative (www.biorestorative.com) develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells. As described below, our two core clinical development programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders, and we also operate a commercial BioCosmeceutical platform:

• Disc/Spine Program (brtxDISC™): Our lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, is a product formulated from autologous (or a person’s own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient’s bone marrow. We intend that the product will be used for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders or as a complementary therapeutic to a surgical procedure. The BRTX-100 production process utilizes proprietary technology and involves collecting a patient’s bone marrow, isolating and culturing stem cells from the bone marrow and cryopreserving the cells. In an outpatient procedure, BRTX-100 is to be injected by a physician into the patient’s damaged disc. The treatment is intended for patients whose pain has not been alleviated by non-invasive procedures and who potentially face the prospect of surgery. We have commenced a Phase 2 clinical trial using BRTX-100 to treat chronic lower back pain arising from degenerative disc disease. We have also obtained FDA IND clearance to evaluate BRTX-100 in the treatment of chronic cervical discogenic pain.

• Metabolic Program (ThermoStem®): We are developing cell-based therapy candidates to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose (fat) derived stem cells (“BADSC”) to generate brown adipose tissue (“BAT”), as well as exosomes secreted by BADSC. BAT is intended to mimic naturally occurring brown adipose depots that regulate metabolic homeostasis in humans. Initial preclinical research indicates that increased amounts of brown fat in animals may be responsible for additional caloric burning as well as reduced glucose and lipid levels. Researchers have found that people with higher levels of brown fat may have a reduced risk for obesity and diabetes. BADSC secreted exosomes may also impact weight loss.

• BioCosmeceuticals: We operate a commercial BioCosmeceutical platform. Our current commercial product, formulated and manufactured using our cGMP ISO-7 certified clean room, is a cell-based secretome containing exosomes, proteins and growth factors. This proprietary biologic serum has been specifically engineered by us to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and bring forth other areas of cosmetic effectiveness. Moving forward, we also intend to explore the potential of expanding our commercial offering to include a broader family of cell-based biologic aesthetic products and therapeutics via Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling studies, with the aim of pioneering U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approvals in the emerging BioCosmeceuticals space.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and other risks, including, without limitation, those set forth in the Company's latest Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

CONTACT:

Stephen Kilmer

Investor Relations

Direct: (646) 274-3580

Email: skilmer@biorestorative.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.