Censinet Announces Webinar on Key Findings from The Healthcare Cybersecurity Benchmarking Study
Hosted by HANYS Marketplace, Webinar Focuses on Actionable Insights from Landmark Initiative Co-Led by Censinet, KLAS Research and American Hospital Association
With this benchmarking initiative, Censinet has created a truly collaborative and effective community-driven response to these threats,”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Censinet, the leading provider of healthcare risk management solutions, today announced an upcoming live webinar, “The Healthcare Cybersecurity Benchmarking Study”, hosted by HANYS Marketplace® and available to all members and non-members, on Tuesday, June 13 at Noon ET. Register for the webinar here.
— Al Campanella, Executive Vice President, HANYS Marketplace
“As ransomware increasingly threatens hospital operations and patient care, the imperative to reduce cyber risk has never been greater,” said Al Campanella, Executive Vice President, HANYS Marketplace. “With this benchmarking initiative, Censinet has created a truly collaborative and effective community-driven response to these threats, and it offers a unique opportunity for HANYS members to strengthen their cybersecurity resiliency for the long run.”
Designed for healthcare CIOs, CISOs, and IT/Risk leaders, this session is hosted by Chris Logan, SVP and Chief Information Security Officer at Censinet, and will focus on key findings and insights from the landmark Healthcare Cybersecurity Benchmarking Study. Co-led by Censinet, KLAS Research, and the American Hospital Association, and sponsored by leading hospitals and health systems, this collaborative initiative established comprehensive, objective, and actionable cybersecurity benchmarks across (1) organizational KPIs, (2) NIST Cybersecurity Framework (NIST CSF), and, (3) HHS 405(d) Health Industry Cybersecurity Practices (HICP).
The session will discuss key insights from this seminal study and the long-term value of peer benchmarking, including:
● How third-party risk coverage relates to cyber insurance premium growth
● How CISO program ownership affects adoption of certain HICP best practices
● How to close critical security gaps and prioritize investment with benchmarking
“I’m delighted to host this important discussion and look forward to presenting key learnings from this Benchmarking Study,” said Chris Logan, SVP and Chief Security Officer at Censinet. “With an unprecedented wide lens across organizational KPIs, NIST CSF coverage, and HICP coverage, Censinet’s benchmarking initiative is a new, powerful tool for enterprise cyber risk assessment, industry and peer comparison, and targeted improvement in cybersecurity program performance and maturity.”
About Censinet
Censinet®, based in Boston, MA, takes the risk out of healthcare with Censinet RiskOps, the industry’s first and only cloud-based risk exchange of healthcare organizations working together to manage and mitigate cyber risk. Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOpsTM delivers total automation across all third party and enterprise risk management workflows and best practices. Censinet transforms cyber risk management by leveraging network scale and efficiencies, providing actionable insight, and improving overall operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to patient safety, data, and care delivery. Censinet is an American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity Provider. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.
About HANYS Marketplace
HANYS Marketplace, a for-profit subsidiary of the Healthcare Association of New York State, connects healthcare organizations across the care continuum with trusted, best-in-class products and services to help achieve efficiencies, cost savings and delivery transformation. Uniquely tuned in to the issues that keep healthcare leaders up at night, HANYS Marketplace is constantly evolving to offer best-in-class solutions that meet the most pressing needs of healthcare providers today. To learn more, visit hanysmarketplace.com.
