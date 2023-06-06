doTERRA MATCHING FUNDS COMMITMENT FUNDS UP TO $15,000 ALLOWING YOGA GIVES BACK TO EMPOWER MORE GIRLS IN INDIA
doTERRA MATCHES 100% OF EVERY DONATION TO YOGA GIVES BACKLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Yoga Gives Back, a 501(c)(3), will empower even more girls in India thanks to the doTerra Healing Hands Foundation®, a 501(c)(3), through a commitment to match up to $15,000 raised.
“Gratitude for this commitment is due to Harmony Slater, a Yoga Gives Back member of the Board of Directors and Ambassador, who applied for the matching funds, and Elena Brower, a Yoga Gives Back Advisor and project sponsor for doTerra, who endorsed our application,” acknowledged Kayoko Mitsumatsu, founder and Executive Director of the 16-year-old Yoga Gives Back.
Harmony Slater, YGB Board Member and Ambassador is hosting this fundraiser and shares, "These funds will go towards the continuation of a 5-year Scholarship for Higher Education (SHE). It will also build a community digital center, so they can access computers and the internet for academic purposes and better job opportunities. India has the highest number of child brides (1.5 million girls) and West Bengal has the highest cases of human trafficking. This scholarship supports girls who otherwise wouldn't continue their education due to extreme poverty.”
Yoga Gives Back’s accomplishments include:
-Providing more than 2,400 underserved mothers and children with microloans and
education funds in Karnataka and West Bengal
-Being supported by over 150 Ambassadors and leading yoga teachers worldwide
-Reaching 30 countries globally.
For the cost of one yoga class, you can truly change a life.
And going forward, Kayoko says, “One of our big dreams is to create a level playing field for underserved girls and women by raising funds for Girls Digital Center in West Bengal. Women and girls need basic computer education and internet access to escape poverty, rise above gender discrimination, and succeed in today’s increasingly digital and global workforce. During the lockdown, without a computer or the internet, many girls were forced to halt or delay their education and became vulnerable to child marriage. Girls Digital Center will expand the current pilot Digital Literacy Program located in a safe and centralized area, adding 100 computers to serve 2,400 women and children from 35 nearby villages each year. This centralized area will provide critical electricity, internet connections and professional trainers that are not available throughout rural villages. This expansion will serve as a safe hub and model for replication in other rural communities that are seeking to advance both gender equality and economic development.”
Yoga Gives Back beautifully illustrates how people who care empower themselves by empowering others.
Learn more at www.yogagivesback.info/givetogirls, and more about the Digital Center here: https://yogagivesback.org/girls-digital-center/
Kayoko Mitsumatsu
Yoga Gives Back
+1 3109919599
email us here