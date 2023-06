The Delivery People Launches Real-Time Online Ocean Shipping Quotes

The Delivery People Logo TDP Quick Quote TDP Ocean Freight

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Delivery People (TDP), one of the nation’s leading freight forwarding, and delivery companies is now offering customers real-time online ocean shipping quotes from its state-of-the-art website. The simplified real-time Quick Quote feature is easy to use and provides customers with an immediate on-screen US dollar quote for ocean shipments to any of TDP’s main destinations , and also allows them to book directly, without exiting the app. This new Quick Quote tool can also be used to obtain a no obligation quote for air and door-to-door ground shipping in a matter of hours, and complements TDP’s existing online booking and tracking tools.From Freight Forwarding to Pick up & Delivery, Packing & Crating to Warehousing, as well as handling Project Cargo and White Glove Service, TDP serves customers in Los Angeles and Honolulu with onward connections to Hawaii’s neighbor islands, Alaska, Puerto Rico, Guam, Micronesia and more.The Delivery People is equipped to handle cargo of all types with extreme care. By air or ocean, TDP can transport valuable and fragile cargo such as priceless artwork, sensitive scientific equipment, as well as oversized machinery, trade show installations, concert stage and sound equipment, and even time-sensitive documents.TDP’s White Glove Service offers residential, commercial, and institutional customers specialized services including installation, assembly and de-installation of exhibits, multi-man projects, and pick-up and delivery of precious goods. The Delivery People’s professional, experienced team delivers to specific locations in homes and businesses, including set up and removal of all packing materials, providing the most convenient and comprehensive end-to-end delivery service.When shipments require special handling and logistics , such as shipping large and unusual size cargo, dangerous goods, handling with extra care, special security documentation, or any other specific needs, TDP has the experience to manage it all. Project Cargo Services include move-in and move-out of concert and theater stage and lighting equipment, working within the constraints of the venue; transporting prized sports equipment for competitions; handling military cargo; and disaster responsiveness — transporting much-needed supplies and equipment to affected areas in the shortest time possible.“Our new real-time online quote tool for ocean shipping is designed to offer our customers the simplest, most streamlined way to obtain a quote and to book immediately within the same application, thereby alleviating the need to replicate information, saving them valuable time and money,” said Kim Ross, President of The Delivery People. “We are grateful to our dedicated TDP team members and to our many loyal customers who continue to support us as we further grow and expand our network and services.”TDP’s new website offers a comprehensive platform for the company’s state-of-the-art online booking, tracking and notification services and is a key component of their digital marketing strategy. The website also showcases the company’s new-look corporate branding. For more information visit: thedeliverypeople.comAbout The Delivery PeopleThe Delivery People was initially established as a cartage company in 2006 on Maui. When the ownership recognized how difficult it was to transport goods throughout the Hawaiian Islands, they realized that there was an opportunity to offer a door-to-door solution to their customers. By 2008, an office was opened on Oahu, and they began handling Air Freight and Ocean Freight for their clients throughout Hawaii. The owners had a “whatever it takes” attitude and a 24/7/365 mentality and they personally trained the management staff with that in mind. Many of the original staff are still on board today, maintaining their mission.From 2010 through 2016 the Hawaii locations expanded with new, larger facilities, and an office was opened in Los Angeles. In recent years, TDP has expanded their business offerings to serve Alaska, American Samoa, Guam, and Puerto Rico as a full-service offshore market solution.The Delivery People offers a variety of transportation services from Air and Ocean Freight to Storage and Warehousing, as well as Pick Up & Delivery, Special Projects, and White Glove Service. No cargo is too big or too small, TDP ships it all.# # #