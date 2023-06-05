PFAS Fund Draft Implementation Plan Public Hearing

MAINE, June 12 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: June 12, 2023

Start Time: 1:00 PM

Location: Room 118 of the Marquardt Building, 32 Blossom Lane, Augusta, ME and Zoom

Meeting description/purpose:

This will be the Advisory Committee's opportunity to hear comments from the public on the draft PFAS Fund Implementation Plan.

Zoom attendees will be required to pre-register. After you register, you will be sent a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar.

The public can participate in the hearing in person at Room 118 of the Marquardt Building in Augusta or via Zoom on June 12 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. Pre-registration for the Zoom session is available. Comments can also be submitted through an online survey, via email to PFASFund.DACF@maine.gov, or by mail to the attention of the PFAS Fund, 22 State House Station, Augusta, ME 04333-0022. The deadline for comments is June 19, 2023, at 11:45 p.m.

DRAFT - PFAS Fund Implementation Plan (PDF)

For further information, contact:

Name: Beth Valentine

