Public Hearing Rulemaking for Chapter 348 Exemption for On-Farm Raising, Slaughter and Processing of Less Than 1,000 Ready-To-Cook Whole Poultry Carcasses

MAINE, January 2 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: January 2, 2026

Start Time: 10:00 AM

Location: Deering Building Rm. 101, 90 Blossom Lane, Augusta, ME 04333

Meeting description/purpose:

The purpose of this Rule is to set forth regulations for the slaughter and processing of whole ready-to-cook poultry carcasses for a poultry producer that processes fewer than 1,000 birds annually of their own raising in accordance with 22 M.R.S. 2517-C(4).

Comment Deadline January 12, 2026, 3 PM.

Rulemaking Fact Sheet (PDF)

Chapter 348 (PDF)

For further information, contact:

Name: Jennifer Eberly DVM

Phone: 207-287-3841

