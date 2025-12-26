Public Hearing Rulemaking for Chapter 348 Exemption for On-Farm Raising, Slaughter and Processing of Less Than 1,000 Ready-To-Cook Whole Poultry Carcasses
MAINE, January 2 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry
Date: January 2, 2026
Start Time: 10:00 AM
Location: Deering Building Rm. 101, 90 Blossom Lane, Augusta, ME 04333
Meeting description/purpose:
The purpose of this Rule is to set forth regulations for the slaughter and processing of whole ready-to-cook poultry carcasses for a poultry producer that processes fewer than 1,000 birds annually of their own raising in accordance with 22 M.R.S. 2517-C(4).
Comment Deadline January 12, 2026, 3 PM.
Related documents (if any):
Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.
For further information, contact:
Name: Jennifer Eberly DVM
Phone: 207-287-3841
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.