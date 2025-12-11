Public Comment for Chapter 348 Exemption for On-Farm Raising, Slaughter and Processing of Less Than 1,000 Ready-To-Cook Whole Poultry Carcasses

MAINE, December 11 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: December 11, 2025

Start Time:

Location:

Meeting description/purpose:

The purpose of this Rule is to set forth regulations for the slaughter and processing of whole ready-to-cook poultry carcasses for a poultry producer that processes fewer than 1,000 birds annually of their own raising in accordance with 22 M.R.S. 2517-C(4).

Public Hearing: January 2, 2026, 10 AM - 11 AM, Deering Building Rm. 101, 90 Blossom Lane, Augusta, ME 04333

Comment Deadline January 12, 2026, 3 PM.

Related documents (if any):

Rulemaking Fact Sheet (PDF)

Chapter 348 (PDF)

For further information, contact:

Name: Jennifer Eberly DVM

Phone: 207-287-3841