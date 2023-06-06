Dallas Native and VH1 Black Ink LA Co-Star Kevin Laroy Returns Home for One Week
This city holds a special place in my heart, and I can't wait to contribute to its vibrant art scene.”DALLAS, TX, USA, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kevin Laroy, the acclaimed celebrity tattoo artist, actor, and entrepreneur, is making a highly anticipated return to his hometown of Dallas, Texas. With his exceptional talent and distinctive style, Laroy has garnered a massive following, becoming one of the country's most sought-after color realism tattoo artists.
Laroy's rise to stardom began with his appearances on popular television shows such as "Ink Master," "Black Ink Crew New York," and "How Far is Tattoo Far." He currently captivates audiences as a co-star on VH1's hit series "Black Ink Crew Los Angeles," where he astounds viewers with his exceptional skills every Monday night on Vh1.
With an impressive 17 years of experience, Kevin Laroy has solidified his position as a top-tier tattoo artist. His client roster boasts notable athletes and celebrities who eagerly seek out his world-famous portraits and rose tattoos, willing to pay top dollar for his remarkable artistry. Among the notable personalities adorned by Laroy's work are Mary J. Blige, Missy Elliott, and Faith Evans, to name just a few.
Laroy's creativity extends beyond the realm of tattooing. He is the proud owner of the clothing brand August Eighth, which encapsulates his unique style and vision. Additionally, he runs Vintage 88, a record label that showcases his diverse entrepreneurial ventures. Kevin Laroy's unwavering passion for his craft, coupled with his entrepreneurial spirit, has cemented his position as a prominent figure in the art, fashion, and entertainment industries. His contributions continually push boundaries and leave an indelible mark on the world.
Furthermore, it is with great excitement that we announce Kevin Laroy's primary objective during his Dallas visit: scouting space for his highly anticipated new tattoo shop. As a tribute to his roots and a testament to his unwavering commitment to the Dallas community, Laroy is determined to establish a permanent presence where he can continue to create awe-inspiring art and connect with his dedicated clientele.
Laroy's vision for his new tattoo shop extends beyond mere ink on skin. He aims to create an immersive experience where art, culture, and self-expression intertwine. Drawing inspiration from his extensive travels and diverse artistic influences, Laroy plans to curate a space that reflects his unique style while fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment for all who enter.
"I am beyond thrilled to bring my new tattoo shop to Dallas," Laroy expresses. "This city holds a special place in my heart, and I can't wait to contribute to its vibrant art scene. I want to create a space that not only showcases my art but also serves as a hub for fellow artists and tattoo enthusiasts to come together, collaborate, and celebrate the rich tapestry of tattoo culture."
As Kevin Laroy embarks on this exciting new chapter in his career, the Dallas community eagerly anticipates the arrival of his exceptional talent and the establishment of his innovative tattoo shop.
