Guerrero Says Statute Permitting Trebling of Damages for Childhood Sexual Attributable to ‘Cover Up’ Cannot Be Applied to Los Angeles Unified School District Because Enhanced Damages Are, in Essence, Punitive.
You just read:
Treble Damages Against Public Entity Are Barred—S.C.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.