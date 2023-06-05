Just over a century ago, one Japanese American civil rights activist fought the same discriminatory land laws that are being introduced into legislatures today. According to APA Justice, during the 2023 legislative sessions, 33 state legislatures in America have considered discriminatory alien land bills. Nine states have passed the alien land bills into state laws.
You just read:
Sei Fujii, the activist who defeated a discriminatory land law
