FEMA Approves $4.79 Million for Mosquito Control After Hurricane Ian

LAKE MARY, Fla. – FEMA Public Assistance has approved a grant totaling $4,795,332 to reimburse the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services for mosquito control expenses after Hurricane Ian.

The September 2022 storm brought torrential rain and storm surge, resulting in flooding and standing water. This created an immediate threat to the health and safety of the public, requiring emergency response and protective measures. The department contracted for aerial mosquito control operations in Brevard, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole and Volusia counties. Federal cost share was 100 percent.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to state, tribal and local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations, including houses of worship, so communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies.

Applicants work with FEMA to develop projects and scopes of work. FEMA obligates funding for projects to the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) after final approval. Once a project is obligated, FDEM works closely with applicants to complete the grant process and begin making payments. FDEM has procedures in place designed to ensure grant funding is provided to local communities as quickly as possible.

