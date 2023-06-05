Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,288 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,558 in the last 365 days.

Summer heat causes Otter Creek tributary fish kill

OELWEIN - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) investigated reports of dead fish in the unnamed tributary to Otter Creek that flows through Oelwein  in Fayette County.

“This is a natural kill caused by extremely warm water temperatures and low flow conditions on the stream,”said Theresa Shay, fisheries technician with the Iowa DNR. 

Just over two miles of stream was affected by the warm water. Less than 1,000 fish were killed. Species primarily affected include smaller minnows, dace and suckers.  

Shay said investigators saw live fish of multiple species in the same locations that appeared in good condition. 

If you see dead fish when you are at a lake or river, call the DNR’s 24-hour spill line at 515-725-8694 as soon as possible. Quick reporting can help DNR staff identify the cause of a fish kill and potentially stop a fish kill in progress.

For more information, contact Theresa Shay at the Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324 or by email at Theresa.Shay@dnr.iowa.gov.

You just read:

Summer heat causes Otter Creek tributary fish kill

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more