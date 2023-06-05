Applications Now Open for Small Business Wildfire Relief Program

CANADA, June 5 - Small businesses impacted by the evacuation orders related to recent wildfires can now apply for support through the Small Business Wildfire Relief Program.

“We’ve seen many businesses, even those directly impacted, step up to help their communities during their time of need,” said Premier Tim Houston. “But we know that an unexpected closure can still have a significant impact on small businesses. This funding will help address some of that financial stress.”

The program will provide a one-time grant of $2,500 to small businesses located in the mandatory evacuation zones related to the recent fires in Halifax Regional Municipality and Shelburne County.

Applications and information on eligibility are at: https://beta.novascotia.ca/small-business-wildfire-relief-program . Business owners with questions can email SBWRP@novascotia.ca

Quick Facts: types of eligible businesses include restaurants and licensed drinking establishments; fitness, recreational and leisure facilities; independent retailers; wholesale operators; manufacturers; licensed fish processors; personal services; repair services; accommodations; independent gas retailers; self-regulated and unregulated health professionals; live performing arts venues; construction; private daycares

active charities may also apply

to be eligible, businesses must have stopped operating because they are within the mandatory evacuation zones related to recent wildfires

the program is expected to cost up to $1.5 million

on May 29, the government announced $500 for every household required to evacuate because of the wildfires

