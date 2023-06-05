Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,286 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,577 in the last 365 days.

Applications Now Open for Small Business Wildfire Relief Program

CANADA, June 5 - Small businesses impacted by the evacuation orders related to recent wildfires can now apply for support through the Small Business Wildfire Relief Program.

“We’ve seen many businesses, even those directly impacted, step up to help their communities during their time of need,” said Premier Tim Houston. “But we know that an unexpected closure can still have a significant impact on small businesses. This funding will help address some of that financial stress.”

The program will provide a one-time grant of $2,500 to small businesses located in the mandatory evacuation zones related to the recent fires in Halifax Regional Municipality and Shelburne County.

Applications and information on eligibility are at: https://beta.novascotia.ca/small-business-wildfire-relief-program . Business owners with questions can email SBWRP@novascotia.ca

Quick Facts:

  • types of eligible businesses include restaurants and licensed drinking establishments; fitness, recreational and leisure facilities; independent retailers; wholesale operators; manufacturers; licensed fish processors; personal services; repair services; accommodations; independent gas retailers; self-regulated and unregulated health professionals; live performing arts venues; construction; private daycares
  • active charities may also apply
  • to be eligible, businesses must have stopped operating because they are within the mandatory evacuation zones related to recent wildfires
  • the program is expected to cost up to $1.5 million
  • on May 29, the government announced $500 for every household required to evacuate because of the wildfires

-30-

You just read:

Applications Now Open for Small Business Wildfire Relief Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more