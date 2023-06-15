International Rug brand, Unique Loom will debut an exclusive premier of never before shown one-of-a-kind and rare rugs
With over 2 million square feet of warehouse space, that includes over 70,000 one-of-a-kind rugs, and over 20,000 machine-woven styles,Unique Loom is the fastest growing rug brand in the industry.
Unique Loom is announcing an exclusive debut during the upcoming Total Home & Gift Market, at Dallas Market Center.
The debut of Unique Loom’s premier collection will take place at Dallas Market starting June 21st in space #1D112.
We are very excited to be debuting never before shown, rare and one-of-a-kind rugs, at Dallas Market’s summer show that are absolutely unique and aesthetically gorgeous.”FORT MILLS, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- International Rug brand, Unique Loom is announcing an exclusive debut during the upcoming Total Home & Gift Market, at Dallas Market Center (June 21-27, 2023).
— Adeleh Nassri, Business Development for Unique Loom
This exclusive premier will debut within their trade showroom at Dallas Market’s Interior Home & Design Center, space #1D112, and will highlight rugs from their private collection. These exquisitely designed and never before shared rugs consist of patterns, ranging from intricate geometrics, and floral flourishes, to universal global motifs with brilliant colors, and rich textures. Buyers are encouraged to book an appointment with Unique Loom’s showroom team to preview the new collection.
“We are very excited to be debuting never before shown, rare and one-of-a-kind rugs, at Dallas Market’s summer show that are absolutely unique and aesthetically gorgeous,” shared Adeleh Nassri, Business Development for Unique Loom, “which features 30 + styles of the highest quality hand-woven rugs in oversized designs that range from 16-20’ x 20-24’ feet.”
Rug manufacturer, Unique Loom, offers an endless array of rug collections inspired by art & the traditions of rug-weaving and specializes in hand-made, hand-knotted, and hand-woven rugs, as well as one-of-a-kind, and antique-style rugs, in addition to offering more than 80,000 machine woven rugs.
Antoine Smith, Inventory & Showroom Manager, commented “We have thousands of rugs in stock and offer the largest online catalog of one-of-a-kind rugs and the largest variety of machine-woven collections for today’s discerning buyers. Whether our trade clients are sourcing online or in-person at one of our trade showrooms across the country, our live inventory instantly updates throughout our system, so our customers will always be guaranteed the rug designs they fall in love with.”
With more than 15 years of manufacturing experience and 50 years of experience in the Rug Industry, Unique Loom is committed to offering styles that inspire their customers to turn their houses into homes, offering the widest variety of rug styles, textures, and materials, with sizes to suit every design, project, and budget.
Unique Loom has something to elevate any room, or style of decor. Their rug catalogs feature design styles that range from traditional one-of-a-kind hand-knotted rugs to embellished antiques, contemporary color palettes, and mid-century modern designs. With decades of expertise and deep connections to a team of global procurers, their innovative manufacturing techniques offer worldwide distribution, which brings their unique brand and art of rug making to the next level.
“Whether you’re replacing one runner or redecorating an entire villa, we take pride in helping our customers realize their design vision with the highest quality rugs at the lowest possible prices. Working alongside our team of experienced rug specialists, we make sure your rug journey is absolutely seamless. From opening your trade account, and ordering rug samples, to selecting your favorite rug style, placing your order to delivery. We are here to support our trade buyers every step of the way. For as long as you own your rug.” Stephanie Adams, Sales & Marketing, Unique Loom.
About Unique Loom
With over 50 years of experience in the Rug Industry and over 15 years of manufacturing experience, Unique Loom is the fastest-growing brand in the Rug Industry providing the best value and selection of contemporary designs at an affordable price.
Unique Loom is committed to offering affordable styles and a variety of quality collections in addition to the largest online catalog of one-of-a-kind rugs to inspire trade clients and today’s consumers, who expect more online and in-store. We continuously look to the future by developing innovative new products that focus on sustainability and stay ahead of the curve with respect to trends.
With over 2 million square feet of warehouse space, today our catalog includes over 70,000 one-of-a-kind rugs, and over 20,000 machine-woven styles, including licensed brands Jill Zarin™, Sabrina Soto™, and Marilyn Monroe™.
Unique Loom is headquartered in Fort Mill, SC, with to-the-trade showrooms at ● Dallas Market, Interior Home & Design Building, Showroom #1D112 ● Las Vegas Market, Building B, Suite #B424 ● High Point, Market Square MS #190 ● For more information visit www.uniqueloom.com.
###
Stephanie Adams
Unique Loom
stephaniea@uniqueloom.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
LinkedIn
Twitter
TikTok
Other