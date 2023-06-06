Medusind to Exhibit Revenue Cycle Management Services at the 2023 Florida MGMA Annual Conference
Attendees are invited to visit Medusind’s Exhibit Booth #401.MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Medusind, a leading provider of revenue management services (RCM), is proud to be an exhibitor at the 2023 Florida Medical Group Management Association Annual Conference at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress in Orlando, FL. The conference will occur June 21-23, 2023. Attendees are encouraged to visit Booth #401 to learn more about how Medusind’s RCM services can grow medical practices.
Offering services in both Medical RCM and Dental RCM solutions, Medusind utilizes the innovative platform-driven MedClarity to deliver robust practice management tools in an easy-to-use package. Medusind is a one-stop platform for all medical and billing needs.
Streamlining billing practices, Medusind clients have experienced up to 30% more cash collected, 20% improvement in outstanding account collections, 30% improvement in patient pay adherence, and $2,000,000,000 charges billed annually.
Florida Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) is a leadership organization dedicated to the continuous personal development of professionals in medical practice management through education. With more than 500 members throughout the state of Florida, Florida MGMA offers resources for information, education, and forums to empower members looking to exchange ideas and industry contacts in order to provide quality management and leadership to physicians and staff. Diverse in membership, Florida MGMA comprises administrators, managers, supervisors, faculty, students, and other healthcare professionals representing practices of all sizes and specialties.
The 2023 Florida MGMA Annual Conference agenda will be: Build a Winning Game Plan for Your Practice. Attendees can expect a tremendous lineup of speakers as well as breakout sessions, networking opportunities, an open exhibit hall, and more! Medusind encourages potential attendees to register for this informative, insightful, and exciting conference.
About the Company:
Founded in 2002, Medusind is a leading provider of revenue cycle management (RCM) services to the healthcare industry. Medusind utilizes a unique combination of deep industry expertise, robust operational capability, and client-focused service to improve the efficiency and profitability of healthcare organizations significantly. Client satisfaction is the number one priority of the Medusind leadership and staff.
Medusind’s highly proficient team of healthcare experts uses innovative technology and forward-thinking to deliver effective solutions in Medical RCM, Dental RCM, and Analytics while staying ahead of healthcare industry changes. As a Revenue Cycle management partner to clients, Medusind’s Team Leaders and Department Heads provide steady support and leadership to passionate and highly capable RCM delivery specialists, whose sole purpose is to improve financial performance and adhere to all compliance requirements and guidelines in an effort to mitigate exposure of Medusind customers.
Medusind
+1 800-407-0106
sales@medusind.com