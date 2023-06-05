Peter Makris Memorial Run’s 17th Anniversary Continues As the Official Kickoff for Laconia Motorcycle Week

Peter Makris Memorial Ride, Saturday June 10, 2023 Rider prepare for a great ride Peter Makris Ride lending a helping hand

Saturday, June 10, 2023

LACONIA, NH, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- What started as a pledge to honor NASWA Resort patriarch Peter Makris, this 17-year-old charity run will be “The Official Kickoff” to the 100th Anniversary of Laconia Motorcycle Week, Saturday, June 10TH. The Peter Makris Memorial Run continues to offer the best riding experience in Laconia, thanks to the escort of NH State and local police, offering a “feet-up” ride through the Lakes Region’s scenic hills, lakes and small towns.

The annual Peter Makris Memorial Run has to date raised over $550,000 for area charities and embraces the aspects of life that meant most to Peter—family, friends, The NASWA, veterans and the Laconia Fire Department. Peter was instrumental in leading the rest of the lake business community in many endeavors, including support of the Fire Department’s crucial rescue services and funding its first rescue boat. After Peter passed from a tough fight against cancer and pneumonia, the biker and Laconia community rallied around this event that was created in his memory and in memory of his warmth and that beaming smile he happily shared.

Last year, 40 members of the Leathernecks club came from all over New England and New York to lead the run and the Makris family welcomes back ALL U.S. Marines as the Leathernecks lead the ride, and ALL veterans and riders to again join in the good ride for good causes.

“We want to thank everyone who has participated for the last 16 years in this annual NASWA tradition and invite you to come back again!” says Cynthia Makris, president of the NASWA Resort and of the Laconia Motorcycle Week Board; she has followed in her father’s footsteps and joins with her mother, 98-year-old Hope, to make the NASWA Resort a strong business, community servant and contributor. The Resort was founded by Hope’s parents in the early 1900’s when they purchased a natural spring water plant (hence the name NASWA), and she now guides the four generations of the Makris family in maintaining its legacy. Hope’s penchant for baking has supplied the resort’s award-winning “Hope Made” desserts for years.

The Peter Makris Memorial Run demonstrates the generosity of bikers that enable the charity to give back to the community with causes ranging from the Laconia Fire Department’s Life Saving Fund and fire rescue boats, Easter Seals “Veterans Count,” a program that assists veterans, active-duty military and their families and the Lakes Regions Emergency Response Team (CERT) team. Makris was a proud U.S. Marine and member of the Leathernecks Motorcycle Club, so the Building Dreams for Marines is included, a Nashua, NH-based charity that helps mobility-challenged Marines modify their homes. The run also contributes to the Belknap House for homeless families and supported the NH Veterans Home by purchasing 10 TVs for isolation rooms and solar Christmas lights to brighten the residents’ spirits.

Schedule – Saturday June 10, 2023:

8:30-9:30 AM – Registration At The NAZBar & Grill - $50 or $75 VIP, front-of-the-pack, and includes for the first 150 pre-registered a 17th Anniversary collector T-shirt by renowned Harley Davidson artist, David Uhl’s Studio Design Group, gourmet BBQ Buffet and a chip for a free beer “on Peter.” PRE-Registration on the NASWA Website by June 1 earns a surprise 100th Anniversary commemorative gift!

10:00 AM - Inspirational opening ceremonies across the street at The NASWA parking lot on Weirs Boulevard include the National Anthem sung by retired US Army Sargeant First Class Lynn Santosuosso and “Amazing Grace” by Blues Legend, James Montgomery. The Blessing of the Bikes by Fr. Marc Drouin precedes the ride.

10:30 AM – Kickstand UP for a no-traffic, “feet up” cruise, thanks to the escort of the State and Local Police. Breezing through traffic, riders cruise to another Laconia legend, The New Hampshire Motor Speedway, courtesy of NHMS GM Dave McGrath, and run exciting laps around the track and road course.

12:30 PM - After the ride, the fun continues back at the NAZBar & Grill for the After-Ride Party.

This year’s gourmet lunch will go on record, surpassing any other bike event, with a BBQ by Boston Celebrity Chef Anthony Ambrose. The menu will include:

• Backwoods Barrel Smoked Brisket and Hog Butt

• Badass Swamp Style Jambalaya

• Crispy Catfish Dirty Rice Burritos

• Sunnyside Up Tuna Steak with Coconut Wasabi

• Mini Hog Dumplings & Jap White Yams

The lunch is accompanied by a beer “On Peter,” participation in the 50/50 raffle and live music from the resort’s ever popular The James Montgomery Band.

To pre-register go to information, visit www.naswa.com, bit.ly/23PMMR, or call 603-366-4341.

More About The Beneficiaries

Easter Seals NH “Veterans Count” Program The organization supports all U.S. military—active duty, veterans and their families with important personal, financial and family services. Veterans Count has proven a valuable resource to area vets which the Makris family proudly supports.

The Laconia Fire Department’s Life Saving Fund and the Fire Department’s water rescue unit has been funded by the Peter Makris Memorial Run for the past 16 years, since no state tax dollars were appropriated for this important Lake Winnipesaukee service.

Over the years, the charity expanded its support to include the area Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).

Building Dreams For Marines commemorates Peter Makris’ proud service in the U. S. Marine Corp. This non-profit with a volunteer Board, is committed to retrofitting veterans’ homes to make them more accessible to those with mobility issues as a result of combat or service-related injuries.

“My family is proud to honor our father’s wishes and values,” says Cynthia Makris, president of the NASWA Resort, “His memory is Eternal and lives on through this ride.