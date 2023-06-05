Submit Release
Governor DeSantis Receives Thirty-Nine Bills from the Florida Legislature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until June 20, 2023, to act on these bills.

 

CS/CS/HB 213 – Limitation of Actions Involving Real Estate Appraisers and Appraisal Management Companies

HB 227 – Lee Memorial Health System, Lee County

CS/CS/HB 327 – Fire Sprinkler System Projects

CS/HB 329 – Electronic Monitoring of Persons Charged with or Convicted of Offenses Involving Schools or Students

CS/CS/HB 331 – Liens and Bonds

HB 407 – Apalachicola Bay Area of Critical State Concern

HB 567 – Lake Padgett Estates Independent Special District, Pasco County

CS/HB 599 – Debt Management Services

CS/HB 619 – State Estate Tax

HB 719 – Practice of Veterinary Medicine

CS/HB 773 – Hernando County School District, Hernando County

CS/CS/HB 775 – Shared Parental Responsibility after the Establishment of Paternity

HB 793 – Collateral Protection Insurance

CS/HB 815 – Ocean City-Wright Fire Control District, Okaloosa County

CS/CS/HB 869 – Department of Business and Professional Regulation

CS/CS/HB 897 – Group Health Plans

CS/CS/HB 919 – Homeowners’ Associations

SB 2 – The Relief of the Estate of Molly Parker

SB 4 – The Relief of Maria Garcia by the Pinellas County School Board

SB 6 – The Relief of the Estate of Jason Sanchez by Miami-Dade County

SB 8 – The Relief of Leonard Cure

SB 10 – The Relief of Kristin A. Stewart by Sarasota County

CS/SB 12 – The Relief of Ricardo Medrano-Arzate and Eva Chavez-Medrano, as personal representation of Hilda Medrano, by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office

CS/SB 16 – The Relief of Jamiyah Mitchell, Latricia Mitchell and Jerald Mitchell by the South Broward Hospital District

SB 62 – The Relief of Robert Earl DuBoise

CS/CS/SB 154 – Condominium and Cooperative Associations

CS/CS/CS/SB 162 – Water and Wastewater Facility Operators

CS/SB 180 – Regulation of Securities

CS/CS/SB 226 – Support for Dependent Adult Children

CS/SB 242 – Fiscal Accountability

CS/CS/SB 262 – Technology Transparency

CS/SB 286 – Legal Instruments

CS/CS/SB 312 – Insurance

CS/CS/CS/SB 418 – Insurance

SB 596 – The Board of Governors of the State University System

CS/CS/SB 600 – Assignment for the Benefit of Creditors

CS/SB 676 – Level 2 Background Screenings

SB 736 – Controlled Substances

SB 892 – State Minimum Wage

###

