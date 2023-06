Mississippi Lottery Corporation Announces RFP Opportunity

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation today released a request for proposal (RFP) for Comprehensive Accounting and Auditing Services with a submission deadline of July 7, 2023.

The RFP focuses on identifying a qualified, full-service Certified Public Accounting firm responsible for accounting and auditing related services. The award for the successful bidder will be announced on or about Aug. 23, 2023.

Interested parties can visit https://www.mslotteryhome.com/rfps-bids-personnel/procurement/rfps/ to review minimum qualifications and specifications required to submit a bid for consideration.

