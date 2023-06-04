Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for June 5 – 9, 2023
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
June 5 – 9, 2023
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, June 5
9:30 a.m. Meet with Utah National Guard
Location: Virtual meeting
10 a.m. Photo opportunity with UPEA
Location: Governor’s Office
10:25 a.m. Photo opportunity with UDOT mascot
Location: Governor’s Office
11 a.m. Speak at Fire Sense press conference
Location: 1080 Eagle Point Dr., North Salt Lake
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
12 p.m. Host state employee town hall
Location: Virtual meeting
1:35 p.m. Interview 3rd District Court candidates
Location: Governor’s Office
5:30 p.m. Attend Show Up Utah Family Summer Service Fair
Location: Thanksgiving Point, Lehi
Tuesday, June 6
9 a.m. Meet with local media
Location: TBD
10:15 a.m. Meet with Jim Sorenson, Sorenson Impact Foundation
Location: Governor’s Office
11 a.m. Speak at America 250 Commission luncheon
Location: Capitol Boardroom
12 p.m. Interview with “Faith Matters” podcast
Location: Governor’s Office
Wednesday, June 7 – Governor’s cabinet training
No public meetings
Thursday, June 8
11 a.m. Speak at Bryce Canyon National Park Centennial Ceremony
Location: Bryce Canyon National Park
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
Friday, June 9
10 a.m. Film National Governors Association commercial
Location: Cedar City
2 p.m. Tour Forge Geothermal Workshop
Location: Milford
6:30 p.m. Speak at Utah Summer Games Opening Ceremony
Location: Southern Utah University
MEDIA ACCESS
Saturday, June 10
8 a.m. Attend Unified Exhibition All Ability Soccer Clinic
Location: Southern Utah University
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
June 5 – 9, 2023
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**
Monday, June 5
8:15 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting
Location: Rampton Room
9 a.m. Meet with elections team
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
12 p.m. Host state employee town hall
Location: Virtual meeting
1:35 p.m. Interview 3rd District Court candidates
Location: Governor’s Office
Tuesday, June 6
11:30 a.m. Commissioner’s BBQ
Location: Utah Department of Public Safety, Taylorsville
Wednesday, June 7 – Governor’s cabinet training
No public meetings
Thursday, June 8
11 a.m. Attend Bryce Canyon National Park Centennial Ceremony
Location: Bryce Canyon National Park
Friday, June 9
No public meetings
