Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for June 5 – 9, 2023

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

June 5 – 9, 2023

Monday, June 5

9:30 a.m. Meet with Utah National Guard

Location: Virtual meeting

10 a.m. Photo opportunity with UPEA

Location: Governor’s Office

10:25 a.m. Photo opportunity with UDOT mascot

Location: Governor’s Office

11 a.m. Speak at Fire Sense press conference

Location: 1080 Eagle Point Dr., North Salt Lake

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

12 p.m. Host state employee town hall

Location: Virtual meeting

1:35 p.m. Interview 3rd District Court candidates

Location: Governor’s Office

5:30 p.m. Attend Show Up Utah Family Summer Service Fair

Location: Thanksgiving Point, Lehi

Tuesday, June 6

9 a.m. Meet with local media

Location: TBD

10:15 a.m. Meet with Jim Sorenson, Sorenson Impact Foundation

Location: Governor’s Office

11 a.m. Speak at America 250 Commission luncheon

Location: Capitol Boardroom

12 p.m. Interview with “Faith Matters” podcast

Location: Governor’s Office

Wednesday, June 7 – Governor’s cabinet training

No public meetings

Thursday, June 8

11 a.m. Speak at Bryce Canyon National Park Centennial Ceremony

Location: Bryce Canyon National Park

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

Friday, June 9

10 a.m. Film National Governors Association commercial

Location: Cedar City

2 p.m. Tour Forge Geothermal Workshop

Location: Milford

6:30 p.m. Speak at Utah Summer Games Opening Ceremony

Location: Southern Utah University

MEDIA ACCESS

Saturday, June 10

8 a.m. Attend Unified Exhibition All Ability Soccer Clinic

Location: Southern Utah University

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

June 5 – 9, 2023

Monday, June 5

8:15 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting

Location: Rampton Room

9 a.m. Meet with elections team

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

12 p.m. Host state employee town hall

Location: Virtual meeting

1:35 p.m. Interview 3rd District Court candidates

Location: Governor’s Office

Tuesday, June 6

11:30 a.m. Commissioner’s BBQ

Location: Utah Department of Public Safety, Taylorsville

Wednesday, June 7 – Governor’s cabinet training

No public meetings

Thursday, June 8

11 a.m. Attend Bryce Canyon National Park Centennial Ceremony

Location: Bryce Canyon National Park

Friday, June 9

No public meetings

