Submit Release
News Search

There were 609 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 227,711 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for June 5 – 9, 2023

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change. 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

June 5 – 9, 2023 

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, June 5 

9:30 a.m. Meet with Utah National Guard 

Location: Virtual meeting 

10 a.m. Photo opportunity with UPEA 

Location: Governor’s Office 

10:25 a.m. Photo opportunity with UDOT mascot 

Location: Governor’s Office 

11 a.m. Speak at Fire Sense press conference 

Location: 1080 Eagle Point Dr., North Salt Lake 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY  

12 p.m. Host state employee town hall 

Location: Virtual meeting 

1:35 p.m. Interview 3rd District Court candidates

Location: Governor’s Office 

5:30 p.m. Attend Show Up Utah Family Summer Service Fair 

Location: Thanksgiving Point, Lehi

Tuesday, June 6 

9 a.m. Meet with local media 

Location: TBD

10:15 a.m. Meet with Jim Sorenson, Sorenson Impact Foundation

Location: Governor’s Office 

11 a.m. Speak at America 250 Commission luncheon

Location: Capitol Boardroom 

12 p.m. Interview with “Faith Matters” podcast 

Location: Governor’s Office 

Wednesday, June 7 – Governor’s cabinet training 

No public meetings 

Thursday, June 8  

11 a.m. Speak at Bryce Canyon National Park Centennial Ceremony 

Location: Bryce Canyon National Park 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

Friday, June 9 

10 a.m. Film National Governors Association commercial 

Location: Cedar City 

2 p.m. Tour Forge Geothermal Workshop 

Location: Milford

6:30 p.m. Speak at Utah Summer Games Opening Ceremony

Location: Southern Utah University  

MEDIA ACCESS

Saturday, June 10 

8 a.m. Attend Unified Exhibition All Ability Soccer Clinic 

Location: Southern Utah University  

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

June 5 – 9, 2023  

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, June 5

8:15 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting

Location: Rampton Room

9 a.m. Meet with elections team

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

12 p.m. Host state employee town hall 

Location: Virtual meeting

1:35 p.m. Interview 3rd District Court candidates

Location: Governor’s Office 

Tuesday, June 6

11:30 a.m. Commissioner’s BBQ

Location: Utah Department of Public Safety, Taylorsville

Wednesday, June 7 – Governor’s cabinet training 

No public meetings 

Thursday, June 8  

11 a.m. Attend Bryce Canyon National Park Centennial Ceremony

Location: Bryce Canyon National Park 

Friday, June 9

No public meetings

###

You just read:

Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for June 5 – 9, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more