Silver Branch Brewing Company to Establish New Facility in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Silver Branch Brewing Company, a production brewery and taproom located in Silver Spring, Maryland, will invest $3 million to open a second location in Fauquier County. The company is pursuing additional production of its beer and will establish the new operation at the former Wort Hog facility to expand its presence and increase its ability to brew a wider variety of products. Virginia successfully competed with Maryland for the project, which will create 38 new jobs.

“Silver Branch Brewing Company’s expansion into Virginia is a testament to the Commonwealth’s reputation in food and beverage processing that is driven by our business advantages, industry resources, and strategic access to markets,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Manufacturing growth is critical to economic vitality, and we are excited to see its resurgence in regions across Virginia.”



“It is an honor to welcome Silver Branch Brewing Company to the Commonwealth’s impressive food and beverage processing industry, which represents our second-largest manufacturing sector,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “This project demonstrates the value and efficiency that Virginia’s robust logistics infrastructure adds to companies’ supply chain growth, and we look forward to supporting Silver Branch’s future success in Fauquier County.”

Silver Branch Co-Founder Christian Layke said, “We are excited to join Virginia’s vibrant craft beer community. I grew up in Vienna and my co-founder, Brett, is from Great Falls, so bringing our beer into the Commonwealth is a lifelong ambition. For us, beer is more than a liquid, it’s a welcoming social experience we call Gemütlichkeit (German for comfort) and it’s essential to our ethos. We look forward to welcoming Virginians into our new tasting room in Old Town Warrenton; but first, we are seeking enthusiastic beer lovers from Fauquier and surrounding counties to join our team.”

“On behalf of the Town of Warrenton, I am delighted to welcome our newest business, Silver Branch Brewing Company. To have such an esteemed regional brewer and restauranteur invest in Warrenton speaks volumes about our thriving business community and underscores the importance craft brewing brings to making Fauquier a premier tourist destination,” said Mayor of Warrenton, Carter Nevill. “Silver Branch Brewing Company will be the perfect complement to our established community of wonderful restaurants, craft breweries, cideries, and unique retail shops. We look forward to working with them and helping them thrive for years to come.”



“Silver Branch’s choice of Fauquier County is clearly the right one,” said Delegate Michael J. Webert. “House Republicans and Governor Youngkin have worked hard to make Virginia an easier place to do business. I’m excited to see the hardworking and dedicated people of my district and home county directly benefit from the policies we have created.”

Silver Branch Brewing Company, founded by Christian Layke and Brett Robison in March 2019, is located in the heart of downtown Silver Spring, Maryland. As long-time beer lovers with an appreciation for the four major brewing cultures, the company brews and serves excellent beer inspired by European and American beer traditions.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Fauquier County to secure the project for Virginia and will support Silver Branch’s production-related job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.