NDDOT issues statement on USDOT grant award

Bismarck, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) issued the following statement today in response to the announcement that the NDDOT was awarded a $30 million grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) Project to Improve Efficiency, Connectivity, Equity, and Safety (PIECES) program. This project will include the construction of a bridge separating road and rail at Demers/42nd street in Grand Forks.

“This project is going to bring significant advancements in safety and convenience to the residents of Grand Forks and the thousands of students who travel to the University of North Dakota campus,” said NDDOT Director Ron Henke. “We thank the USDOT for recognizing the impact of this investment and look forward to working with our partners from Grand Forks, UND and BNSF Railway to improve the quality of life for area residents.” 

The NDDOT applied for the grant in October 2022 with support from the city of Grand Forks, BNSF, UND and the Governor’s Office. More specifics about the project can be found on the USDOT website.

