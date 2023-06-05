Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,192 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,472 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Lujan Grisham releases statement on the death of Archbishop Emeritus Sheehan

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 5, 2023

Contact: Caroline Sweeney
Office of the Governor
caroline.sweeney@state.nm.us

 

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday released the following statement after the death of the Archbishop Emeritus of Santa Fe Michael Sheehan:

“Archbishop Emeritus Sheehan will be remembered for his three decades of steadfast leadership in our state,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “After he retired as the head of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, his service to New Mexico did not waver as he continued his outreach to communities using his motto of ‘Love One Another Constantly,” as a foundation for his work. While we did not agree on everything, his leadership on early childhood education and immigration were areas of collaboration that I’m grateful for and I will always be appreciative of his counsel. Archbishop Emeritus Sheehan will be missed. I send my sincere condolences to his family and congregations.”

 

###

You just read:

Gov. Lujan Grisham releases statement on the death of Archbishop Emeritus Sheehan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more