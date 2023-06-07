Submit Release
MERIT Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

— Kym Larson, Director of Regulatory Compliance at MERIT
MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MERIT CRO, Inc., a global endpoint service provider specializing in multiple therapeutic areas, announced today that the company has been awarded ISO 27001 certification. The certification confirms that MERIT’s Information Security Management System (ISMS) has been assessed by NSF-ISR, an independent third-party auditor accredited by the ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board (ANAB). MERIT’s ISMS conforms with ISO 27001 for MERIT’s expert image management and review services provided to global pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and clinical research organizations that are conducting clinical trials.

ISO 27001 is the best-known international standard for ISMS and their requirements, including best practice in data protection and cyber resilience as well as managing security of assets such as financial information, intellectual property, employee data and information entrusted by third parties.

“MERIT is deeply committed to protecting the security and privacy of our partners’ and clients’ assets, just as we protect our own. This certification assures our customers that our documented processes for managing company information, HR processes, and IT systems meet rigorous ISO standards.” said Yijun Huang, Co-Founder and CEO of MERIT.

“This certification is the newest milestone in our efforts to provide safe, reliable, efficient, high-quality data analysis and management for clinical trials,” stated Kym Larson, Director of Regulatory Compliance at MERIT. “The entire company is proud of achieving this important milestone.”

ABOUT MERIT
MERIT is an innovative, global clinical trial endpoint services provider working in a variety of therapeutic areas, including ophthalmology, respiratory, oncology, cardiac safety, dermatology, and neurology. They partner with CROs as well as pharmaceutical and biotech companies to deliver reliable endpoint services in multi-regional clinical trials. Together their work advances and accelerates the improvement of therapeutic options for patients worldwide.

MERIT’s offices are in Madison, WI, North Liberty, IA, and Shanghai, China. They have a proven track record of providing endpoint expertise to 12 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies, supporting sites in 58 countries around the world. https://meritcro.com/

Stacy Sanderson
MERIT
+1 608-284-8810
