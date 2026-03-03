MERIT Expands Global Footprint with New Subsidiary, MERIT CRO AUSTRALIA

MERIT, Your Clinical Endpoint Expert

Australia is a critical and growing hub for clinical research, and this investment allows us to support our customers with greater proximity, expertise, and integrated technology-driven services.” — Yijun Huang, CEO of MERIT

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MERIT CRO, Inc., a leading global provider of clinical trial endpoint and technology services, today announced the launch of its newest wholly owned subsidiary, MERIT CRO AUSTRALIA, PTY LTD. The creation of this new entity represents a major step forward in MERIT’s growth strategy and underscores the company’s dedication to providing comprehensive preclinical and clinical endpoint services to sponsors worldwide.With an increasing number of pharmaceutical and biotech companies leveraging Australia’s thriving research ecosystem, MERIT CRO AUSTRALIA will provide enhanced regional support, operational agility, and localized expertise. This move further strengthens MERIT’s mission to advance high quality clinical research and help accelerate new therapeutic solutions for patients.“Establishing MERIT CRO AUSTRALIA represents an exciting expansion of our global operations,” said Yijun Huang, CEO of MERIT. “Australia is a critical and growing hub for clinical research, and this investment allows us to support our customers with greater proximity, expertise, and integrated technology-driven services.”MERIT CRO AUSTRALIA will be headquartered at 100 Harris Street, Pyrmont, Sydney, Australia, NSW 2009.About MERITMERIT is an innovative global provider of preclinical and clinical trial endpoint and technology services, supporting pharmaceutical sponsors, biotech organizations, and CRO partners across a range of therapeutic areas, including ophthalmology, respiratory, cardiac safety, and oncology. MERIT’s integrated solutions deliver reliable, scientifically robust endpoint data that supports multi regional clinical trials and accelerates the development of life changing therapies. The company maintains offices in Madison, WI; Shanghai, China; Toronto, Canada; and Sydney, Australia. Learn more: https://meritcro.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.