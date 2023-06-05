JUNE 10th COMMUNITY HEALTH FAIR IN SILVER SPRING TO OFFER FREE SCREENINGS TO ALL

SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Millennium Seat Pleasant Club of the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs, Inc., in partnership with Colesville United Methodist Church, will host a free Community Health Fair on Saturday, June 10th, from noon to 4 p.m., at the church located at 52 Randolph Rd.

The event is being held to offer free health services to all, particularly people of color and seniors, in Montgomery County, MD. Services offered will include screenings for HIV, high blood pressure, diabetes, and Hepatitis C. Other services include vaccinations for tetanus, shingles, and pneumonia. Individuals should bring their insurance cards.

According to Adrian Byrd-Pina, “The sponsoring groups want to educate individuals about local health resources, and we also want to allow people to have an opportunity to talk with a doctor, so doctors will be on-site to answer any questions people may have.”

In addition to these health services, free lunch, produce and snacks will be available, and people will be able to join in fun activities such as Zumba line dancing.

Press interested in interviewing Adrian Byrd-Pina about the event may call Edith Billups at 240 731-0159 or email edith@thegabrielmediagroup.com.

