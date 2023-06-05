Missouri Court of Appeals to hold docket at Friendship Village





5 June 2023





ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, is scheduled to hear oral arguments for a special docket at 11 a.m. Monday, June 12, 2023, at Friendship Village, 15201 Olive Boulevard, in Chesterfield. The court sessions are open to the public. This special docket continues the Eastern District’s tradition of convening court in areas outside of the Old Post Office in downtown St. Louis, where the court regularly conducts its sessions, and marks the second time the court has held a docket at a senior retirement community.





Three judges from the Eastern District appeals court will participate in the docket: Chief Judge Michael E. Gardner, Judge Renée Hardin-Tammons and Judge John Torbitzky. The judges will sit as a panel of three to hear oral arguments in a case appealed from the St. Louis County circuit court. After the court session, the judges will participate in a question-and-answer session with the audience regarding courts, the role of judges and the judicial system.





Gardner was appointed to the court of appeals in 2020 after serving as a circuit judge for the 32nd Judicial Circuit for five years and practicing law in Cape Girardeau. Hardin-Tammons, the court’s newest judge, was appointed in September 2022 after serving St. Louis County as a circuit judge and an associate circuit judge. She previously served as a municipal judge and practiced law in St. Louis. Torbitzky was appointed in August 2021 after engaging in the private practice of law in St. Louis.





The Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, is the state’s largest appellate court, with offices in the historic Old Post Office in downtown St. Louis. There are 14 judges on the court, which handles approximately 50 percent of the intermediate appellate caseload in Missouri. The Eastern District has jurisdiction over appeals from trial courts in 25 counties and the city of St. Louis. The court regularly hears cases in St. Louis, Hannibal, Cape Girardeau and other locations in the Eastern District.









Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300



