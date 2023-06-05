New “Get Outside!” podcast episode forecasts the 2023 hunting season

Deadline to apply for antelope, deer and resident elk is May 31

Cheyenne - This month the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s podcast “Get Outside!” looks into the 2023 fall hunting season after a severe winter. Licenses for deer and antelope have been reduced, but elk hunters statewide should have good opportunities as populations continue to flourish. Listen with Ray Hageman to learn more about this year’s fall forecast.

Listeners can hear Episode 16: 2023 Hunt Season Outlook on Spotify, iTunes and most other podcast platforms. Subscribe through your favorite way to listen to podcasts to never miss an episode.

“Get Outside!” is a monthly podcast where the department discusses current topics and issues regarding Wyoming’s wildlife so hunters, anglers and others who appreciate the outdoors can get insight into what make’s Wyoming wildlife so special. Additional topics covered by “Get Outside!” include raising cool- and warm-water fish, work with native fish, mule deer research and chronic wasting disease.

