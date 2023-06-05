Press Releases

Governor Lamont Announces Rental Assistance Available for Participants of CareerConneCT

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that his administration is designating $30 million of federal COVID-19 relief funding that Connecticut received to make rental assistance stipends available for qualifying participants of CareerConneCT, the state’s signature workforce training program, as well as individuals participating in other federal-funded training programs.

Administered by the Connecticut Office of Workforce Strategy, CareerConneCT connects jobseekers with free, short-term job training programs that provide them with the skills needed to obtain employment in several high-demand sectors, such as manufacturing, information technology, health care, infrastructure and clean energy, commercial driving, and more. The program collaborates directly with Connecticut employers who are seeking to hire, giving participants an opportunity to directly connect with available job openings.

Participants in CareerConneCT also receive free supportive services while in training, including transportation, childcare, and housing. The rental assistance stipends will augment these supports, providing qualifying participants with between three to nine months of assistance, with a maximum of $15,000 per household. To qualify, participants must have a household income of 80% of the area median income (AMI). These one-time funds are limited, and anyone interested in participating is encouraged to enroll in CareerConneCT and apply for the stipends as soon as possible.

To enroll in CareerConneCT, jobseekers should register online at portal.ct.gov/careerconnect. Applicants will be matched with a case manager, who can apply for the rental assistance stipends on the participant’s behalf, in addition to connecting them to the appropriate training and additional supports. The stipends will be disbursed to eligible participants three months at a time base on prospective rent (not back rent) and are intended for those who are participating in the job training programs. Participants must have a landlord/rental lease and cannot be subleasing.

Governor Lamont said, “There are employers throughout Connecticut right now who want to hire and are in need of workers trained with specific skills. We created CareerConneCT with the goal of helping jobseekers obtain the skills necessary to fill available job openings, which can lead to a long-lasting, good-paying career. Housing and workforce are a natural pairing, and making rental assistance stipends available as part of this job training program will remove some of the barriers that prevent people from fully participating in the workforce.”

Connecticut Chief Workforce Officer Dr. Kelli Vallieres said, “Many CareerConneCT participants face multiple obstacles to participating in training programs. The rental assistance stipends will enable us to support more CareerConneCT participants with housing supports that many of our participants need to successfully complete training programs that put them on a path to meet their career aspirations. The stipends also free up existing CareerConneCT funding so that we can provide individuals with additional supports that will help them successfully complete training and attain meaningful employment and serve additional participants.”

Connecticut Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno said, “The Department of Housing is committed to making sure people have stable housing while they are in workforce training because it is critical to expanding the workforce in Connecticut. Through this partnership with CareerConneCT, the Department of Housing is able to directly assist participants whose housing is insecure, so they can focus on their training without worrying about how they’ll pay their rent.”

Connecticut Labor Commissioner Danté Bartolomeo said, “Housing is the key to a strong economy, a diverse workforce, and creating a robust worker pipeline that employers can count on to grow their businesses. We applaud Governor Lamont, our Congressional delegation, and agency partners on this housing initiative – it will benefit Connecticut workers, our communities, and our businesses.”

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal said, “This $30 million in federal funding to provide rental assistance will be a huge boon for Connecticut workers who are training for new highly skilled jobs and for our state’s economy. Housing costs are a significant impediment to our state’s efforts to attract and train talented and energetic workers. I am pleased this significant funding will be used to support job training participants and I will keep fighting to deliver more federal funding to assist with affordable and accessible housing.”

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy said, “Stable housing is practically required to hold down a job, and yet it’s near impossible to find a place to live without already collecting a consistent paycheck. This is a really smart use of federal funds that will help jobseekers in the CareerConneCT program secure housing while they’re still learning the skills they need to fill the good-paying job opportunities in our state.”

U.S. Representative Joe Courtney (CT-02) said, “Access to affordable housing goes hand-in-hand with access to a good job. I applaud Governor Lamont for using federal American Rescue Plan dollars to ensure jobseekers can meet their basic needs and fully participate in our workforce. This is particularly important as employers in eastern Connecticut, including Electric Boat, look to fill a record number of job openings.”

U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro (CT-03) said, “Connecticut needs both skilled workers and increased housing opportunities for our workforce. With these federal dollars, training programs like CareerConneCT, coupled with rental assistance will be an enormous help in ensuring Connecticut workers can find both a good-paying job as well as a safe, affordable home for their families. I am proud to have helped secure funding for resources that help middle class and working families in Connecticut keep up with rising costs.”

For more information on CareerConneCT, visit portal.ct.gov/careerconnect.