PWB Meeting Date – July 7, 2023

The Public Works Board’s July Meeting is July 7, 2023 from 8:30 AM – 12:00 PM. This meeting will be held online via Zoom, and in person at the Clark Regional Wastewater District in Vancouver, WA. Members of the public are invited to attend.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.