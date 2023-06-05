AccesSurf Receives $50,000 Grant from The Hartford
Company surprises two local athletes with custom-fit sports equipment
independence and athletic accomplishments. The support from The Hartford and Move United has a massive impact for us.”HONOLULU, HI, USA, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AccesSurf Hawai’i, a non-profit organization based in Honolulu, was recently awarded a $50,000 grant from The Hartford for new adaptive sports equipment.
— Cara Short, AccesSurf Executive Director
The grant enables AccesSurf, a member of the Move United network, to purchase adaptive sports equipment to support the organization’s expansion of adaptive surfing, paddling and swimming for wounded military and youth and adults with disabilities.
“Having the right equipment is pivotal for our programs and for individuals to achieve personal goals for independence and athletic accomplishments. The support from The Hartford and Move United has a massive impact for us,” said AccesSurf Executive Director.
The Hartford also surprised two local athletes. Atsuko Kuwana, a 64-year-old athlete who participates in the local adaptive surfing, swimming, and paddleboard programs with a custom-fit Bark prone paddleboard. This paddleboard will improve her experience on the water and allow her to participate in more sports with her family and friends.
Corey Austin Obungen, a 33-year-old who participates in the local swimming and outrigger canoe programs, received his own beach wheelchair. The beach chair will enable him to have more access to the beach and ocean outside of AccesSurf programs.
Shuan Butcher
Move United
+1 240-268-2180
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube