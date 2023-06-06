DASI Simulation’s Precision TAVI earns FDA clearance
Precision TAVI is the first FDA approved predictive modeling tool for medical teams planning TAVR procedures
One surgery at a time, our technology helps avoid complications, repeated interventions, helps lifelong planning for optimal structural heart care, and has the potential to save billions.”DUBLIN, OHIO, USA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DASI Simulations announced today it has received FDA clearance for its first product - Precision TAVI. DASI aims to bring advanced, artificial intelligence (AI)-driven individualized computer predictive modeling for improved patient outcomes, enhanced lifetime planning, and reduced costs associated with treating structural heart disease.
— Lakshmi Dasi, Ph.D. FACC, FAIMBE, Founder and Chief Technology Officer
“DASI Simulations empowers every heart team with critical insights guaranteeing the identification of the best possible care for individual patients, customized to their unique circumstances and anatomy, says Lakshmi (Prasad) Dasi, Ph.D. FACC, FAIMBE, Founder and Chief Technology Officer. “One surgery at a time, our technology helps avoid complications, repeated interventions, helps lifelong planning for optimal structural heart care, and has the potential to save billions in unnecessary costs from preventable complications.”
The need for pre-procedure TAVR modeling...More than five million Americans are diagnosed with heart valve disease each year. Eventually, many of those patients will undergo surgery to replace the damaged valve. In fact, multiple interventions may be required over a lifetime, so planning for this care is essential.
Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), a minimally invasive procedure, is becoming the standard of care for replacing diseased aortic valves. In TAVR, the physician accesses the heart with a small incision in the leg or groin, then feeds the catheter through a blood vessel, using advanced imaging to place a new replacement valve in the heart. In 2021, there were more than 91,000 TAVR procedures. TAVR reduces the need for, and the risks of, open-heart surgery.
Revolutionizing structural heart care...“Our goal is to enter into the market and demonstrate our value to physicians, providers and TAVR centers,” says Founder and CEO Teri Sirset. “Receiving FDA clearance is a testament to our unwavering commitment to revolutionize healthcare through AI technology and personalized computer simulations. Our game-changing approach has paved the way for the first approved personalized computer simulations in the heart valve space. While the journey to approval typically spans years, we shattered expectations by achieving this milestone in less than 14 months. As a company founded in December 2019, before the onset of the global pandemic, we navigated through unprecedented challenges and built a robust infrastructure during the tumultuous times of COVID-19. This achievement showcases our resilience and dedication to transforming patient care, one groundbreaking innovation at a time.”
The foundational technology for Precision TAVI was initially licensed through The Ohio State University (OSU), and subsequently through an inter-institutional agreement between OSU, Georgia Institute of Technology, Emory University, and Piedmont Hospital Atlanta. "Georgia Tech is proud to have played a role in creating advanced AI-based technology that can revolutionize the decision-making process for efficient and optimal treatment planning, thereby improving patient outcomes." says Georgia Tech’s Vice President of Commercialization Dr. Raghupathy Sivakumar.
About DASI Simulations - Founded in 2019, DASI Simulations, based in Dublin, Ohio, performs advanced individualized computational predictive modeling for heart surgery candidates. The modeling is powered by artificial intelligence and computer vision to help heart surgeons better plan for the surgery and any potential complications, which leads to improved patient outcomes and reduced costs associated with structural heart disease surgeries. For more information, visit www.dasisim.com or email news@dasisim.com.
The DASI platform is built upon an extensive body of interdisciplinary research conducted in the colleges of Engineering and Medicine at The Ohio State University and Georgia Institute of Technology. The technology was licensed from the Ohio State Innovation Foundation in 2020 and 2022.
