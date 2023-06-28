Mattress Warehouse Expands in Virginia Beach, Opens Retail Store
Mattress Warehouse opens first Virginia Beach location as part of their ongoing expansion plans, with now well over 300 locations.
Our whole staff looks forward to getting to know our new neighbors and to helping them sleep better and thrive.”FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mattress Warehouse (mattresswarehouse.com), the No. 1 independently-owned American retailer with more than 300 stores throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, announced today the grand opening of its flagship Virginia Beach retail location.
— Bill Papettas, President and CEO
“We’re thrilled to celebrate the grand opening of our first store in Virginia Beach. Our entire team is excited for this opportunity to offer better quality sleep to the surrounding community through our convenient, easy customer experience and our leading-edge bedMATCHⓇ sleep diagnostic system that will align customers with best mattress from our large product inventory,” stated Mattress Warehouse President and CEO, Bill Papettas.
“Our whole staff looks forward to getting to know our new neighbors and to helping them sleep better so they can thrive,” Papettas added.
The flagship Virginia Beach location is yet another milestone for Mattress Warehouse’s growth strategy that includes expanding the company’s footprint to 500 total stores in the next few years. In 2023 alone, Mattress Warehouse has opened eight new retail locations. The company plans to open approximately 20 more new locations by the end of the year, including an additional Virginia Beach location at the Red Mill Shopping Center later this summer.
“This is an exciting time for people searching for better quality sleep. We’re expanding rapidly and intelligently, ensuring that our supply chain and distribution processes are in place and running smoothly before we open any new store. We’re a company that invests in our promise to deliver the best products on time and at the best prices,” said Papettas.
“The grand opening of our first Virginia Beach location is yet another step in our mission to improve communities through better quality sleep,” he added. “We look forward to serving the area for years to come.”
About Mattress Warehouse
Mattress Warehouse is the No. 1 independently-owned American retailer with stores throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Serving customers for more than 30 years, our mission is simple: Improving lives through quality sleep. We do this through a relaxed and educational buying process, supported by the use of technology and well-trained sleep professionals. Our guests can rest assured knowing they are buying the best quality products at the best possible price.
