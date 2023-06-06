Instrumental Appoints Joe Dermenjian as Head of Customer Success to Enhance Client Outcomes & Boost Business Development

Anna-Katrina Shedletsky, Joe Dermenjian

PALO ALTO, CA, USA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Instrumental Inc, a renowned provider of the pioneering Manufacturing Data and AI Platform, is delighted to announce that Joe Dermenjian is joining as the company's new Head of Customer Success. This strategic expansion of the leadership team underlines Instrumental's steadfast commitment to revolutionizing manufacturing processes with innovative technology while ensuring superior customer experiences.

Instrumental, established in 2015 by former Apple product design engineers Anna-Katrina Shedletsky and Samuel Weiss, is a significant technology provider for the electronics manufacturing sector. Their Manufacturing Data and AI Platform empowers electronics brands and manufacturers to identify and rectify issues throughout the product lifecycle, consequently improving quality and substantially reducing costs.

Joe Dermenjian joins Instrumental with a profound experience spanning 17 years in Customer Success, Account Management, and Engineering. His areas of expertise include cloud platforms, supply chain management, and system integrations, providing a holistic perspective on the needs of Instrumental's customers. Dermenjian will spearhead customer success initiatives, focusing on improving customer value and partnering deeply with customers to transform how they develop and manufacture their products. In addition, Joe will play a crucial role in accelerating account revenue growth. He will actively seek out fresh opportunities, foster business development efforts, and serve as the “voice of the customer”, effectively conveying their needs and feedback to our product teams.

"Joe Dermenjian's appointment as Head of Customer Success is a significant step forward for Instrumental," said Anna-Katrina Shedletsky, CEO, and co-founder of Instrumental. "His extensive experience, passion for data analysis, and proven track record in account management and customer success make him an invaluable addition to our team. His commitment to ensuring each customer's triumph aligns with our mission. We are thrilled to have him lead our client success initiatives and contribute to our growth."

Excited to take on the new role, Joe Dermenjian said, "I am thrilled to become a part of Instrumental whose focus is leveraging manufacturing data into actionable insights, and helping clients achieve their business objectives. I look forward to expanding and leading the customer success team that will work closely with our clients, guiding them to unparalleled growth and success."

Joe Dermenjian's appointment places Instrumental in a strong position to further its growth and strengthen its stance as a leader in Manufacturing Data and AI solutions. Instrumental remains committed to delivering unmatched value to its clients, empowering them to achieve superior quality while reducing inefficiencies.

For more information about Instrumental and its Manufacturing Data and AI Platform, please visit www.instrumental.com.

About Instrumental, Inc:

Instrumental, Inc was founded in 2015 by Anna-Katrina Shedletsky and Samuel Weiss, former Apple product design engineers. The company offers a Manufacturing Data and AI Platform that revolutionizes high-quality manufacturing. Instrumental's technology enables hardware brands to identify and resolve issues during product development and production, enhancing efficiency and quality. With a customer base that includes renowned consumer electronics brands and mission-critical electronics manufacturers like Meta, Bose, SolarEdge, and Axon, Instrumental is at the forefront of innovation in manufacturing technology.