Instrumental Joins Siemens Dynamo Program and will complement Siemens’ Teamcenter Quality offering with AI Capabilities

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Instrumental, the leading AI-powered manufacturing quality platform, is excited to announce its official collaboration with Siemens through the Siemens Dynamo program (https://www.siemens-dynamo.com/), an open innovation program serving as a commercialization vehicle for start-up companies with Siemens, its customers and partners.

Identifying new failures, determining their root cause, and providing a solution is a complex task. Typically, it entails waiting for the defect to escalate into a significant problem before investigating its underlying causes. Addressing these issues promptly is critical as additional units may be impacted, requiring rework, or possibly becoming scrap.

Instrumental has developed cutting-edge computer vision and AI capabilities that enable engineers to identify potential failures automatically and efficiently determine their root cause. What sets its technology apart is the ability to correlate manufacturing data with product images taken throughout the assembly line, including RGB, AOI, X-Ray, and other scans. This approach helps engineers promptly investigate issues and find solutions to minimize impact and avoid product scrap.

In the scope of the collaboration, Instrumental will integrate its cloud-based manufacturing AI platform with Siemens' Teamcenter® Quality software from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio. This combination will enable engineers leveraging Instrumental's AI-powered insights to streamline problem-solving processes in Teamcenter Quality (e.g., 8D, Corrective and preventive action – CAPA). The Siemens closed loop quality approach, empowered by AI capabilities, extends the conventional quality cycle by connecting all data along the product lifecycle.

Additionally, Instrumental will deploy a demo station in Siemens' space at MxD in Chicago. This will allow Siemens to showcase Instrumental's capabilities and the powerful integration with Teamcenter Quality to manufacturing executives looking to improve their quality operations. The new partnership will also be presented during Realize LIVE Europe 2023, in Munich, Germany, 10-12 July.

Anna Shedletsky, CEO of Instrumental, stated, "We are thrilled to join forces with Siemens and integrate with Teamcenter Quality. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Instrumental as we continue accelerating our platform adoption by leading manufacturers. Working with Siemens, we can streamline the process of remotely discovering issues, assessing impact and root-causing problems, and monitoring the efficacy of corrective and preventive actions. This will enable manufacturers to improve yields, eliminate rework, and save significant engineering time, resulting in solid ROI and cost savings."

Bela Alexander Kast, Senior Director Software Engineering at Siemens Digital Industries Software, added, "Siemens and Instrumental share a vision of how AI can transform the manufacturing industry. We believe this collaboration will enable manufacturers to optimize their quality management processes, streamline root-cause analysis, and improve their product quality. Therefore, we can support to pursue a tangible zero defect strategy for sustainability, by eliminating waste and saving resources. We look forward to collaborating more closely with Instrumental to deliver innovative solutions that help our customers succeed in today's competitive market."

About Instrumental Inc.

Instrumental is a leading manufacturing quality software provider for hardware brands and manufacturers, optimizing their assembly, operations, and quality control processes. The world's most admired brands, including Axon, Bose, ChargePoint, Cisco Meraki, and SolarEdge, rely on Instrumental's cloud platform and purpose-built AI to accelerate time-to-market, improve yields, eliminate rework, and save engineering time. Instrumental is mission-driven to support global engineering and operations as they eliminate waste and deliver better products faster than ever before. Instrumental was founded in 2015 by ex-Apple product design engineers Anna-Katrina Shedletsky and Samuel Weiss. To learn more, visit www.instrumental.com.

