New Film RE-OPENING Takes Comedic Look at Covid Era with Improv Insanity
EINPresswire.com/ -- The hilarious new fully improvised film RE-OPENING (thisishardtoread Productions & MK Pictures) takes a comedic look at the Covid era and is winning over audiences nationwide. The first movie to be acquired by Blaze Media, RE-OPENING stars viral TikTok comedy favorite and Groundlings alum Chris Guerra and actress Kelsey Cooke, a husband and wife filmmaking and comedy improv team who have also founded a new Nashville-based improv and sketch comedy school (oddityimprov.com) which aims to raise up the next generation of talent and filmmakers.
RE-OPENING, which nods to classics of the “mockumentary” comedy genre such as Waiting For Guffman, uses humor to poke fun at the over-the-top restrictions people were forced to contend with during the pandemic. The film brilliantly satirizes the chaos that swept the nation throughout 2020 and the years that followed — and does it in a heartwarming manner that will leave you with laughter and hope for humanity.
In RE-OPENING, a documentary crew follows the cast and crew of a local theater company on their journey of ups and downs (mostly downs) as they attempt to re-open their theater in the middle of a global pandemic. It doesn’t go as well as they planned and they are forced to pivot. And pivot again.
The film won several awards on the festival circuit, including Best Feature at the Burbank International Film Festival, and Best Comedy Feature at the Las Vegas International Film & Screenwriting Festival and the Montreal Independent Film Festival. Cooke also took home Best Producer award at the Lit Laughs International Comedy Film Festival in the UK.
Cooke co-wrote and produced the film while Guerra co-wrote and co-directed the soon-to-be comedy classic.
“We’ve all learned a lot in the last few years,” says Cooke, who also studied at Groundlings. “We all need each other, and we figured that out during the pandemic.”
Watch the RE-OPENING trailer here:
www.watchreopening.com
Brian Mayes
